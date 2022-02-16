With $8 million in the bank, Veterans Terrace might help city pay for Echo Lake project

BURLINGTON — The operators of Veterans Terrace, a nonprofit organization posting more than $8 million in assets, say they likely will donate to the cost of a yet-to-be-determined Echo Lake project.

Whether city officials opt to save the lake or drain it, leaders of the Veterans Terrace group say they would be willing to make a financial contribution at some stage of the project.

The group’s most recent financial disclosures show that its assets have been bolstered by a $2 million transfer from the defunct Burlington Rescue Squad, although former squad leaders are retaining control of those funds.

While the size and timing of any Veterans Terrace donation to Echo Lake remains to be seen, members of an oversight board are pledging to support what could a multimillion-dollar endeavor involving the future of the troubled lake.

“Could we help? Sure,” board member Brian Wanasek said Tuesday. “We would be willing to participate at some level.”

Leaders of the Burlington Community Fund Ltd., which built and operates the Veterans Terrace event center overlooking Echo Lake, said Burlington city officials have not approached the group seeking financial help.

Meeting tonight

Burlington City Council members are scheduled tonight to make a tentative choice between saving the lake or removing it, as part of an application for state funding. City officials have talked about seeking out other possible funding sources, too, to ease the burden on Burlington taxpayers.

Joel Weis, president of the Burlington Community Fund board, said he envisions his organization considering a donation to help the city make improvements in the Echo Lake area once the future of the lake has been decided and implemented.

Weis noted that boardwalks or other new amenities would have a direct impact on the adjacent event center run by his group.

“We would 100 percent get behind supporting that,” he said.

State regulators have notified Burlington that the city-owned dam at Echo Lake no longer meets safety standards. The dam must either be upgraded and expanded, or it must be dismantled, which would mean draining the manmade lake permanently.

If the lake were eliminated, the White River, which feeds the lake, would resume flowing naturally through a 70-acre site adjacent to Veterans Terrace.

The Burlington Park Board is recommending that City Council members choose to drain the lake.

$2 million or $5 million

City engineers have calculated that maintaining the lake would cost more than $5 million to improve the dam and then dredge the polluted lake. Removing the dam and draining the lake would cost less, with estimates ranging from $1.1 million to $2 million.

Adding boardwalks, fishing docks or other new amenities would be optional considerations later.

Veterans Terrace officials last month announced that they favor saving Echo Lake, because they fear that draining the lake would cause disruption to the event center. At the time, officials did not indicate whether they would offer financial support to an Echo Lake project.

General manager Beth Reetz has since joined with her board members in voicing a willingness to consider making a donation after the city implements its vision for the future of the Echo Lake site.

“We look forward to engaging in conversation about ways that the space might be beautified once the project is complete,” Reetz said. “We will be happy to engage in conversations about ways we might be able to contribute.”

Veterans Terrace built in 1963

Located at 581 Milwaukee Ave., Veterans Terrace was built in 1963, primarily for veterans groups and their activities. It has evolved into a multi-purpose center that draws rental fees of $300 to $4,900 for weddings and other private events.

The City of Burlington owns the real estate and the building, and leases both to the operators of Veterans Terrace for about $1 a year.

The Burlington Community Fund led a fundraising drive to build the facility in the 1960s and also to renovate and re-dedicate it in 2009. The nonprofit group leases the facility for $15,000 a month to Memorial Terrace Management Group Inc., a for-profit company owned by the Community Fund.

Because the property is owned by the city, Veterans Terrace pays no property taxes. The group, however, does pay for insurance and pays about $2,000 a year in property taxes on adjacent land used for parking.

The management company also pays $1,430 a year in property taxes on its furnishings and other personal property inside Veterans Terrace.

Proceeds from the event center are shared with other local nonprofits at a rate of about $50,000 a year. Grants have been awarded to Catholic Central High School, Love Inc., Burlington High School clubs, Burlington Community Garden, and many others.

Following a disastrous flood in 2017, the Community Fund allocated $500,000 to help flood victims.

Wanasek said the low-cost lease arrangement with the city is important, because it allows the Community Fund to benefit others in Burlington. City officials realize that Veterans Center is a public resource, he said.

“Why do they want this building? It’s good for the community,” he said. “That’s the bottom line.”

City Administrator Carina Walters could not be reached for comment about the city’s relationship with Veterans Terrace.

Rescue Squad dissolved in 2019

In 2019, the Burlington Rescue Squad dissolved after 70-plus years as a private community ambulance service. Created by the Burlington Rotary Club, the nonprofit rescue squad then transferred $2.1 million in surplus cash to the operators of Veterans Terrace.

The Community Fund’s most recent financial report to the IRS shows that the organization’s total assets increased, as of Dec. 31, 2020, from about $6 million to $8 million with the rescue squad donation.

But the rescue squad money cannot be used by Veterans Terrace.

Rescue squad leaders created the Burlington Rotary Rescue Squad Fund, which maintains control of the $2.1 million and uses it to allocate grants to other nonprofits in the area, as well as scholarships to local students. Groups receiving support include Burlington Little League, Western Racine County Special Olympics, Burlington Cemetery Association and the Burlington Historical Society, among others.

Dennis Lynch, an attorney and former rescue squad officer, said combining the money with the Community Fund was easier than creating a new nonprofit organization. Referring to the $2 million in surplus assets left behind after the rescue squad folded, Lynch said: “We needed a place, for lack of a better word, to park it.”

Community Fund officials say they have a similar arrangement with the operators of the Burlington Community Aquatic Center summer attraction.

Wanasek said the Veterans Terrace organization gains little from such arrangements, other than some minor fees collected for managing the old rescue squad’s funds.

In that way, the organization functions like a community foundation — a clearinghouse for charitable donations, some of which come earmarked or endowed to benefit a certain group or cause.

Other than the aquatic center and now the rescue squad, not many donors have chosen to set up endowments with the Community Fund.

“It hasn’t happened much,” Wanasek said. “But I think it will.”

