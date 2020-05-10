With 15 photos: Joey's West bartender wears new costume every day during pandemic

The Mount Pleasant resident figured why not go all out and wear a costume as well. So ever since, Luther has dressed up for every one of his shifts for the past two months.

The idea is to show love to certain people who are struggling, such as high school seniors who don’t get to participate in traditions and health care professionals dealing with COVID-19 patients, as well as put smiles on people’s faces. But they aren’t the only ones smiling — Luther is having fun with it too.

“I just kept the ball rolling. It kind of took off — more and more people started liking it, so I’m just going to keep going,” he said.

Luther wore some old high school gear from his alma mater, Case High School. He found his old football jersey, graduation cap and gown, homecoming sash and letter jacket in his dad’s storage.

He doesn’t just have a bunch of costumes ready to go hanging in his closet. Some are costumes he’s worn for Halloweens passed, but a lot of the costumes he’s worn are made up of pieces of regular clothing he’s had for years.

“The imagination is part of the fun. How many crazy, funny, weird things can I come up with, just with household materials?” Luther said.