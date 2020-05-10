With 15 photos: Joey's West bartender wears new costume every day during pandemic

FRANKSVILLE — Jay Luther, a bartender at Joey’s West, considers himself a goofball.
“I’m always one to go outside of the box a little bit and have a little fun with everything. I’ve never shied from that,” he said.
So, dressing up in fun costumes every day during his shift at the bar during the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t out of character.
Some of these costumes have included Napoleon Dynamite, Syndrome from the “Incredibles,” Joe Exotic from “Tiger King,” a clown, a nurse, Superman a graduate and more.
For Joey LeGath, the owner of the bar at 9825 Kraut Road in Franksville, it initially a surprise.
“He likes to have fun but he’s serious when he’s working and he’s serious about his job,” LeGath said.
But LeGath was still on board with the costume idea. Luther has been a bartender for Joey’s West since its opening four years ago and he’s bartended in Racine for almost 20 years.
The bar is closed but the business is offering carryout and curbside pick-up for food during the pandemic. Luther has been helping with that.
LeGath wasn’t sure at first how customers would react to the costumes, because he acknowledges the coronavirus pandemic is a serious matter. But the feedback he’s received from customers has all been positive and his other employees are getting a kick out of Luther’s costumes.
“There’s a lot of people that are having a lot of difficulties, but we can show them a little bit of entertainment during this horrible time,” he said. “We’ve still got to remember to have some fun during this too, we can’t just be doom and gloom.”
Luther’s hours at Joey’s West were cut in half because the bar closed, so he has a lot of time to brainstorm ideas. He’s got more still coming and doesn’t plan on repeating any previous costumes.
Business is not sustainable the way it is running right now, LeGath said, but he appreciates all the support the community is showing by purchasing Joey’s West food. And he appreciates Luther’s fun side.
“I think he’s doing a great job,” LeGath said. “I appreciate him taking the time to do that every day.”
How the idea started
Around St. Patrick’s Day, Luther’s friend Joe Chapin asked him if he was going to grow a beard in support of local bars. The idea is to shave the beard once the coronavirus shutdown is finally over.
Luther said he would join in, and the two decided to both grow out their hair and beards.
This is atypical for Luther, as he usually sports a bald head. “I have the horseshoe thing going on, so when the sides grow out it’s pretty uncomfortable for me,” he said.
The Mount Pleasant resident figured why not go all out and wear a costume as well. So ever since, Luther has dressed up for every one of his shifts for the past two months.
The idea is to show love to certain people who are struggling, such as high school seniors who don’t get to participate in traditions and health care professionals dealing with COVID-19 patients, as well as put smiles on people’s faces. But they aren’t the only ones smiling — Luther is having fun with it too.
“I just kept the ball rolling. It kind of took off — more and more people started liking it, so I’m just going to keep going,” he said.
Luther wore some old high school gear from his alma mater, Case High School. He found his old football jersey, graduation cap and gown, homecoming sash and letter jacket in his dad’s storage.
He doesn’t just have a bunch of costumes ready to go hanging in his closet. Some are costumes he’s worn for Halloweens passed, but a lot of the costumes he’s worn are made up of pieces of regular clothing he’s had for years.
“The imagination is part of the fun. How many crazy, funny, weird things can I come up with, just with household materials?” Luther said.
Luther’s been getting some costume materials from his sister recently and his girlfriend has been helping with face paint.
He has no plans of stopping playing dress-up, no matter how long the pandemic goes.
Luther misses the familiarity of bartending — talking to people, talking about sports and not having to answer the phone all the time. But he enjoys the one-on-one contact he has with regulars during the pandemic, because pre-COVID-19 he saw them in a larger group.
“You gotta have fun. You’ve gotta laugh at yourself to start the party, get people going,” Luther said.
“There’s a lot of people that are having a lot of difficulties, but we can show them a little bit of entertainment during this horrible time. We’ve still got to remember to have some fun during this too, we can’t just be doom and gloom.” Joey LeGath,
proprietor of Joey’s West
“There’s a lot of people that are having a lot of difficulties, but we can show them a little bit of entertainment during this horrible time. We’ve still got to remember to have some fun during this too, we can’t just be doom and gloom.”
Joey LeGath, proprietor of Joey's West
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.