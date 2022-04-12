Wishing for a move in the flight direction: Wind Point resident, company fight FAA for full use of baby vest

WIND POINT — Besides being known for hosting the area-famous Halloween display Hollow’s Way every year for the last 50 years, Wind Point resident Nick Comande has always been safety-conscious — to the point of being passionate about it.

Comande worked at the Racine Fire Department as a firefighter/paramedic for 32 years, and for two years after was a certified carseat inspector. And for the last 18 years he and his company have fought the Federal Aviation Administration to change its policy on allowing for a certain child protection vest to be used during all phases of a flight.

The FAA states on its website the safest place for a child on an airplane is in a government-approved child safety restraint system or device, not on a parent’s lap, because parents’ arms aren’t capable of holding the child securely, especially during unexpected turbulence.

The mission of the vest is to secure the lap child in the parents’ arms.

The vest, made by company Baby B’Air, of which Comande is vice president, is worn by an infant, looped through the parent’s seatbelt, and if passengers experience turbulence, the lap child does not become a projectile. The infant can be held, fed or changed, and the parent can read, eat or nap while they both remain fastened in their seat.

However, it’s only allowed to be used during in-flight time, and not during taxi, takeoff or landing.

The Child Aviation Restraint System (CARES) is the only FAA-approved harness-type restraint for children weighing 22-44 pounds that can be used during all phases of flight. This type of device provides an alternative to a hard-backed seat, is approved only for use on aircraft and complies only with children sitting in their own seat.

The Baby B’Air vest fits children up to 40 pounds, according to its website, but works for any child who can fit the vest under 2 years old — as lap children must be under 2 years old.

In the 18-year battle, Comande and Baby B’Air have been fighting the FAA, exchanging letters, attempting to set up meetings, presenting petitions and even getting the help of government officials to try to change FAA’s policy. But the FAA has consistently denied the requests for approval of wearing of the vest during taxi, takeoff and landing, or hasn’t responded.

“We’re trying to get the FAA to approve the vest, re-look at the rules and have the ruling change,” Comande said. “What makes us so frustrated with the FAA is they’re not doing anything.”

Baby B’Air is not asking the airlines to mandate the vest product.

“We just want the people that do buy them to be able to use them for their maximum potential,” Comande said. “We have to protect those that are too young to protect themselves.”

An FAA spokesperson said in an email to The Journal Times that the agency evaluates any product submitted for consideration, but does not comment on conversations with petitioners.

Fighting for safety

Comande has long fought for the vest — and not just against the FAA.

Comande and his wife, Lisa, in 2002 got the last two seats on a Midwest Express flight, so they traveled with their infant daughter Rachel as a lap child.

Finding the vest in a baby catalogue and thinking it was a good idea, Comande bought a Baby B’Air vest for Rachel for extra protection.

However, Midwest didn’t allow Rachel to wear the vest because it was against its policy. Comande, with the help of then-U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., were able to convince Midwest to change its safety procedures to allow the vest to be used on its airlines.

But that policy change didn’t cover any other airlines — and, the FAA didn’t approve and still doesn’t approve wearing of the vest during taxi, takeoff and landing.

Baby B’Air President Greg Nieberding, who founded the company, said the idea for the product began when he heard of an incident where his niece, at 9 months old, was thrown from his sister’s lap during a flight to Florida. His niece was launched forward overhead and landed in a stranger’s lap.

Luckily, everyone was unharmed, but Nieberding wanted to make sure such an incident never happened again. Ever since, he’s been hearing time and time again of incidents where a lap baby has bounced out of a parent’s lap during a flight.

“It’s not a one-in-a-million occurrence; it happens,” Nieberding said. “The FAA can fly a kite as far as I’m concerned. I know that I’ve got a product that saves children. All I want is for any parent that wants to keep their lap child safe to be able to use this product without any hassle.”

He’s also heard stories from customers and flight attendants alike who have reported the vest saved some babies’ lives, he said. The success stories are what keeps him going and fighting for full use of the product.

“I’m not going to let the FAA do something that is dangerous for children,” Nieberding said. “We will get this done. I really firmly believe this, because it is the correct product. This is the right solution for lap children.”

Since 2013, Baby B’Air has been going to Washington every year — except for the last couple, due to COVID-19 — to present the vest at Air Line Pilots Association’s safety forum. ALPA has endorsed the product, as demonstrated in a letter dated Feb. 3 to the U.S. Department of Transportation, a copy of which was provided to The Journal Times.

Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Working Group has additionally endorsed the product, as exhibited in a letter dated Aug. 22, 2017, provided to The Journal Times.

The company at various ARFFWG and ALPA conferences has obtained more than 1,000 signatures on petitions to the FAA. Every firefighter Baby B’Air has showed the product to at ARFFWG’s conferences says the product is a no brainer, Comande said.

U.S. Sens. Mark Begich, Amy Klobuchar, Mazie K. Hirono, Mark Udall and Tammy Duckworth have all supported the product, as demonstrated in a letter to the FAA dated Nov. 25, 2013, provided to The Journal Times.

“We’re doing everything right,” Comande said. “We’ve been jumping through all the hoops that we can find because the FAA has been giving us a whole lot.”

One airline pilot told Comande that when he learned the vest was only allowed for in-flight, he will have to change his speech for those traveling in the airplane, saying, “we’re coming in for a landing, please put your seats and tray tables in the upright position and unbuckle your children.”

“Because to use the vest, that’s what it means … it’s not hurting anyone,” Comande said. “We just want to provide the equivalent level of safety for all passengers on an aircraft, including lap children. Lap children are our most precious cargo an airplane will carry. So why can we not protect them during taxi, takeoff and landing instead of just in flight?”

Denying requests

In a letter dated March 9, from Acting Executive Director of Flight Standards Service Robert C. Carty, representing the FAA, the agency issued another denial of the vest-wearing proposal along with a letter, information and previous denial for exemption with dates spanning from 2002-2004.

“In Denial of Exemption No. 8417 (copy enclosed), the FAA found that a grant of exemption is not in the public interest and could adversely affect safety,” Carty wrote. “Specifically, the petitioner did not provide any substitute safety standards or safety data with which the Baby B’Air Flight Vest would comply, and against which the FAA could evaluate the Baby B’Air Flight Vest. Without approved safety standards or safety data, the FAA cannot find, to the slightest level of certainty, that the Baby B’Air Flight Vest provides an equivalent level of safety to that provided by the affected sections.”

Exemption No. 8417 is from 2004. Evidence supporting FAA’s denial includes information from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters that states the Baby B’Air Flight Vest does not provide adequate child restraint or protection.

“…devices that attach the child to the accompanying adult have been shown to contribute to injuries when the adult rotates over his/her seatbelt during deceleration,” the denial for exemption stated.

In addition, the Association of Flight Attendants states that the vest does not provide proper protection for children under the age of 2.

Children between 25 and 50 pounds are best protected in a passenger seat lap belt or forward-facing child restraint device than in a vest-and-harness type device, the FAA wrote in the denial. Booster seats and vest-and-harness type devices put children in a potentially worse situation than the alternatives.

Still trying

After Baby B’Air received the rejection from the FAA in 2004, the company got to work, appointing others to run tests to prove the vest’s safety.

United Airlines donated eight rows of airplane seats for crash testing. Kettering University in Flint, Michigan, tested the vest with the donated seats as well as some mannequins to determine durability.

Testing was performed in a number of days under the supervision of Janet Fornari, Ph.D., and was completed in June 2017. Thomas Malay of Pervasive Technologies additionally created a computer model and independent analysis of the Kettering data.

The results stated that the vest is safe and doesn’t harm parent or child. United additionally issued a statement saying the vest is beneficial to use, Nieberding said.

Baby B’Air has since sent the new testing information counter arguing the agency’s reasons for denial. So with the new information available, Comande said it doesn’t make sense the FAA responded with the same denial for exemption from 2004.

“It’s a slap in the face to all the people that just want to protect their children,” Comande said. “This is what the real kick in the teeth is; why do you use the 2004 denial letter when all new test-related data and everything has been submitted? They don’t look at any of it.”

Nieberding said he’s going to keep fighting for full-use approval of the vest.

“We have proven ourselves over and over,” Nieberding said. “I am in the right. I am right on this. I don’t care if it’s been 18 years, 19 years. Until I take my last breath, I am not going away.”

