 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WisDOT Secretary and Racine native Craig Thompson elected AASHTO vice president

  • 0
Craig Thompson of the Department of Transportation (copy)

WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson is from Racine. He spoke in April 2022 at a City of Racine event celebrating the launch of new electric buses.

 Dee Hölzel

MADISON — The board of directors of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials unanimously elected Racine native Craig Thompson — secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation — as its 2022-23 vice president on Thursday.

Craig Thompson

Thompson

Thompson replaces former AASHTO Vice President and director of the Michigan Department of Transportation Paul Ajegba. Ajegba retired at the end of 2022 after a 31-year transportation career.

“AASHTO plays an important leadership role in America’s transportation system,” Thompson stated in a news release from the WisDOT. “From delivering cutting-edge research to promoting highway safety to providing a platform for states to learn from one another, AASHTO’s services are vital to Wisconsin and to state transportation agencies nationwide. It’s an honor to be elected vice president.”

Gov. Tony Evers named Thompson — who has more than 26 years of experience working with Wisconsin businesses, communities, legislators and units of government — as WisDOT secretary in January 2019. In his role at WisDOT, Thompson leads more than 3,200 employees that support all modes of transportation, including state highways, local roads, railroads, public transit systems, airports and harbors, as well as the Division of Motor Vehicles and the Division of State Patrol.

People are also reading…

Craig Thompson at news conference (copy)

Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson speaks at a news conference on Aug. 2, 2022, at Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., announcing a new collaborative between Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois and Indiana to create a Lake Michigan road trip tour specifically with electric vehicles in mind.

Thompson previously served as executive director of the Transportation Development Association or TDA of Wisconsin. Prior to leading TDA, he served as the legislative director for the Wisconsin Counties Association, managing legislative initiatives at the state and federal levels.

Thompson is from Racine and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He lives in Madison with his wife; they have a daughter and a son.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stabbing reported on N. Wisconsin Street

Stabbing reported on N. Wisconsin Street

On Tuesday, an officer was sent to an alleged assault in progress at the 1100 block of N. Wisconsin Street. It was advised a man had stabbed another man in the back and then ran upstairs to hide.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

What you need to know about Friday's Wolf Moon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News