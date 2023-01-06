WisDOT Secretary and Racine native Craig Thompson elected AASHTO vice president

MADISON — The board of directors of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials unanimously elected Racine native Craig Thompson — secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation — as its 2022-23 vice president on Thursday.

Thompson replaces former AASHTO Vice President and director of the Michigan Department of Transportation Paul Ajegba. Ajegba retired at the end of 2022 after a 31-year transportation career.

“AASHTO plays an important leadership role in America’s transportation system,” Thompson stated in a news release from the WisDOT. “From delivering cutting-edge research to promoting highway safety to providing a platform for states to learn from one another, AASHTO’s services are vital to Wisconsin and to state transportation agencies nationwide. It’s an honor to be elected vice president.”

Gov. Tony Evers named Thompson — who has more than 26 years of experience working with Wisconsin businesses, communities, legislators and units of government — as WisDOT secretary in January 2019. In his role at WisDOT, Thompson leads more than 3,200 employees that support all modes of transportation, including state highways, local roads, railroads, public transit systems, airports and harbors, as well as the Division of Motor Vehicles and the Division of State Patrol.

Thompson previously served as executive director of the Transportation Development Association or TDA of Wisconsin. Prior to leading TDA, he served as the legislative director for the Wisconsin Counties Association, managing legislative initiatives at the state and federal levels.

Thompson is from Racine and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He lives in Madison with his wife; they have a daughter and a son.

