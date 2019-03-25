CALEDONIA — Cornerstone Pavers, LLC continues to run into issues with projects throughout the county.
The Caledonia business is facing a lawsuit from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for failure to remove equipment from a parcel of land on Highway K in Raymond, just west of Interstate 94, where the A&W Restaurant used to be located before it moved to a new location on the east side of the Interstate.
According to court documents, Kenneth Kiepczynski, southeastern Wisconsin project manager for WisDOT, signed an affidavit dated Feb. 22 that lays out the timeline of events.
According to the affidavit:
On July 28, 2017, WisDOT issued a temporary permit to Cornerstone allowing it to use the property as a staging area for a temporary concrete batch plant while the company was working on the crossroads project on Highway K near the Interstate.
The permit was set to expire on May 25, 2018, but on June 14, WisDOT agreed to extend the permit through July 6 to accommodate a contract extension for the project.
On July 6, Cornerstone became a subcontractor for Dodge County-based Michels Corp. on the I-94 north-south project.
Michels told WisDOT that they did not need the property where had the concrete batch plant was located during 2018; nonetheless, the department extended the permit for Cornerstone through Dec. 31.
In October, Michels submitted a request to use the property starting Jan. 1 of this year and WisDOT approved that request.
And Cornerstone officials were informed via email that it needed to vacate the property by the end of 2018 “and that no further extensions to the permit would be given.”
Kiepczynski said he “provided written notice to Cornerstone on Dec. 3, 2018, reminding Cornerstone that it would be required to vacate the property by Dec. 31, 2018 … I also provided written notice to Cornerstone approximately two weeks prior to Dec. 31, 2018.”
The affidavit did not state explicitly if Cornerstone had responded.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Construction on Highway MM and 38 will still be around after the holiday season.
The property plans to be used as a “materials and equipment laydown area that has strategic importance to the contractor,” where equipment can be transferred in and out of the Interstate work zone.
Kiepczynski said at the time if Cornerstone did not vacate the property and restore it to the condition it was prior to constructing the temporary batch plant there by the time work on the next stage of the I-94 project began, the timeline of that part of the project “will be jeopardized.”
Removing the equipment
When January arrived, Cornerstone still had equipment on the property and WisDOT took legal action to speed the process of removing the equipment.
On March 4, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Michael Piontek ordered Cornerstone to vacate the property within 14 days otherwise WisDOT can remove the equipment at Cornerstone’s expense.
Officials with WisDOT declined to comment on ongoing litigation.
Chris Cape, construction manager for Cornerstone, said because of the severe cold experienced during the winter, some of their equipment was frozen to the property, which made it difficult to move the equipment during the winter.
Cape said the equipment was removed more than a week ago and Cornerstone plans to meet with WisDOT to make sure the company meets the department’s standards.
Cape contends that Cornerstone had an agreement with Michels Corp. to keep the concrete plant in its location throughout the period of the I-94 project.
Cape said that Cornerstone is now pursuing legal action against Michels Corp. in Milwaukee County Circuit Court for lost damages.
Attempts to reach officials with Michels Corp. on Monday were not successful.
Past trouble
Cornerstone has made a mark in Racine County, but not in a way the company would have wanted.
As the main contractor on the Highway MM project, Cornerstone has been bombarded by delays which the company blames on AT&T infrastructure work, but county officials mostly point the finger at Cornerstone for being responsible for the delays.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delegrave has said if it were up to him “Cornerstone Pavers would never have a project in Racine County ever again.”
In March, Cornerstone was rejected by the City of Racine to be prequalified to be a contractor on city projects.
Who's going to finish MM?
If two term Walker was still in office pretty sure he would bail them out.
