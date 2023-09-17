CALEDONIA — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a public involvement meeting Tuesday at Caledonia Village Hall to present improvement plans for Wisconsin Highway 38 at the intersections of 4 Mile and 5 Mile roads.

WisDOT is proposing the addition of a single-lane roundabout at each intersection to address the severity of crashes at the sites.

Both intersections are included among the top 5% most severe accidents sites statewide, according to WisDOT.

The proposed roundabouts will have side paths and ramps on all four sides for vehicle traffic and paths in the islands of the roundabout to accommodate bike traffic.

WisDOT held the first public involvement meeting in January 2022 to present ideas and get public feedback. The second meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, and is the final public involvement meeting on the schedule for the project.

The project is scheduled to begin in 2026 and is expected to take about three to four months to complete.

Residents will be able to ask WisDOT staff about the proposal at the open house meeting, which will be from 5-7 p.m. at Caledonia Village Hall.