MOUNT PLEASANT — In an apparent effort to quell growing public backlash over the controversial Highway KR widening proposal, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Monday released an online FAQ (frequently asked questions) guide to the project.
The guide — available at https://projects.511wi.gov/fdr/county-kr-environmental-document/ — answers some questions that have come up in recent public meetings. Its release comes after weeks of growing resentment and accusations from Mount Pleasant and Somers residents over what some have decried as a rushed attempt to cater more to Foxconn Technology Group more than local constituents.
The DOT has held its position that widening a 2.8-mile stretch of Highway KR from two to four lanes while adding a median, bike path and wider shoulder would improve road safety in a rapidly growing area. Dozens of landowners, mostly in Mount Pleasant, stand to lose portions of their property — ranging from a few feet to their entire homes — within the project area, from 400 feet east of Highway H to just east of Taylor Avenue (Highway X)/Old Green Bay Road (Highway M).
Many residents have asked for the speed limit in the project area to be lowered to 35 mph because the road passes by about three dozen driveways and has about a 1½–foot shoulder. But the DOT said in its FAQ that the speed limit will remain 45 mph because a four-lane road “will be better equipped to safely handle” that speed.
Somers resident Jeannine Brokmeier previously suggested a bypass that would have cut through mostly vacant land north of KR to reach Downtown Racine. The FAQ says the DOT rejected the proposal because it would not address existing issues with KR and would only serve Racine County.
More to the project than Foxconn
The FAQ also refutes that the widening is purely fueled by Foxconn, saying the KR project is designed to handle traffic from “all local economic activities occurring in the project area, not just Foxconn.” One of the most common criticisms of the project at public meetings is that the Foxconn project’s future has been uncertain for months, after a multitude of news sources reported the company was changing its plans.
But Foxconn officials on Monday reiterated the company’s intent to create as many as 13,000 jobs and laid out its next steps for the construction of its “Gen 6” liquid-crystal-display manufacturing facility, which was originally announced as a “Gen 10.5” facility.
The final project plans are anticipated to be complete this spring, and property acquisitions — to be handled by Racine and Kenosha counties — are scheduled to begin at about the same time.
