WisDOT announces overnight construction closures for I-94

Following is the I-94 North-South construction forecast for this week, as projected by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Thursday, May 28
Overnight I-94 EAST (SB) reduced to two lanes from College Avenue to Ryan Road
Overnight I-94 EAST (SB) reduced to one lane from WIS 20 to WIS 142
Overnight closure of College Avenue entrance ramp to I-94 EAST (SB)
Overnight closure of Rawson Avenue entrance ramp to I-94 WEST (NB)
Overnight closure of Drexel Avenue entrance ramp to I-94 WEST (NB)
Overnight closure of I-94 EAST (SB) exit ramp to Ryan Road
Overnight closure of I-94 EAST (SB) exit ramp to Rawson Avenue
Overnight closure of I-94 EAST (SB) exit ramp to Drexel Avenue
Friday, May 29
Overnight I-94 EAST (SB) reduced to two lanes from Ryan Road to County G
Overnight I-94 EAST (SB) reduced to one lane from WIS 20 to WIS 142
Overnight closure of Ryan Road entrance ramp to I-94 EAST (SB)
Overnight closure of Elm Road entrance ramp to I-94 EAST (SB)
Overnight closure of Seven Mile Road entrance ramp to I-94 EAST (SB)
Overnight closure of I-94 EAST (SB) exit ramp to Elm Road
Overnight closure of I-94 EAST (SB) exit ramp to Seven Mile Road
Saturday, May 30
Overnight I-94 EAST (SB) reduced to one lane from College Avenue to Ryan Road
Overnight I-94 EAST (SB) reduced to one lane from WIS 20 to WIS 142
Overnight closure of College Avenue entrance ramp to I-94 EAST (SB)
Overnight closure of Rawson Avenue entrance ramp to I-94 EAST (SB)
Overnight closure of Drexel Avenue entrance ramp to I-94 EAST (SB)
Sunday, May 31
Only long-term closures in effect
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.