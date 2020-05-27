WisDOT announces overnight construction closures for I-94
WisDOT announces overnight construction closures for I-94

Following is the I-94 North-South construction forecast for this week, as projected by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Thursday, May 28

Overnight I-94 EAST (SB) reduced to two lanes from College Avenue to Ryan Road

Overnight I-94 EAST (SB) reduced to one lane from WIS 20 to WIS 142

Overnight closure of College Avenue entrance ramp to I-94 EAST (SB)

Overnight closure of Rawson Avenue entrance ramp to I-94 WEST (NB)

Overnight closure of Drexel Avenue entrance ramp to I-94 WEST (NB)

Overnight closure of I-94 EAST (SB) exit ramp to Ryan Road

Overnight closure of I-94 EAST (SB) exit ramp to Rawson Avenue

Overnight closure of I-94 EAST (SB) exit ramp to Drexel Avenue

Friday, May 29

Overnight I-94 EAST (SB) reduced to two lanes from Ryan Road to County G

Overnight I-94 EAST (SB) reduced to one lane from WIS 20 to WIS 142

Overnight closure of Ryan Road entrance ramp to I-94 EAST (SB)

Overnight closure of Elm Road entrance ramp to I-94 EAST (SB)

Overnight closure of Seven Mile Road entrance ramp to I-94 EAST (SB)

Overnight closure of I-94 EAST (SB) exit ramp to Elm Road

Overnight closure of I-94 EAST (SB) exit ramp to Seven Mile Road

Saturday, May 30

Overnight I-94 EAST (SB) reduced to one lane from College Avenue to Ryan Road

Overnight I-94 EAST (SB) reduced to one lane from WIS 20 to WIS 142

Overnight closure of College Avenue entrance ramp to I-94 EAST (SB)

Overnight closure of Rawson Avenue entrance ramp to I-94 EAST (SB)

Overnight closure of Drexel Avenue entrance ramp to I-94 EAST (SB)

Sunday, May 31

Only long-term closures in effect

