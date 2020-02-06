WisDOT advises Feb. 18 primary election voters to have an official ID

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles is encouraging voters to check and be sure that they have the proper identification needed to vote in the Feb. 18 primary election.

Wisconsin driver licenses or IDs are the most common form of identification used for voting purposes.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission notes other forms of identification are valid for voting purposes, such as military or student ID cards. To see if a card meets the requirements, visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.

A federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Voters looking to get their first Wisconsin ID can turn to the DMV for help. To obtain an official ID card, there are documentation requirements such as a birth certificate.

If all documentation is not readily available, the ID Petition Process can be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained. DMV offers this service and ID cards for voting purposes free of charge.

DMV’s toll-free Voter ID hotline, 844-588-1069, is available for questions on obtaining an ID to vote.