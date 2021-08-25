Wisconsin's Priebus shares inaccurate information about state elections on Steve Bannon’s talk show

Prominent Republicans, including those who had been or are in former President Donald Trump's inner circle, are keeping the pressure on to investigate the 2020 election for alleged fraud or illegal activity. But those keeping the pressure on are not always factual in their claims.
Multiple inaccurate statements about how Wisconsin’s elections are conducted were made on Steve Bannon’s podcast that aired Tuesday featuring Reince Priebus, who served as Trump's chief of staff for part of his presidential term and is a Kenosha Tremper High School graduate. Bannon and Priebus made several unsupported claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, announced Wednesday that "additional resources" have been allocated to former state Supreme Court Justice Gableman because, in his words, a "cyber-forensic audit is necessary to ensure issues did not happen" with regard to the 2020 Wisconsin presidential election. This comes less than a week after Vos spent time with Trump and stated publicly that he would keep Trump updated on the investigation.
Inaccurate statements
On the "Bannon's War Room" podcast, which airs exclusively online, Bannon said that in Wisconsin there is “limited-to-no early voting, I think no mail-in ballots.” Priebus replied: “You’re right.”
That is inaccurate.
Early voting — officially known as “in-person absentee voting” — has been allowed for all voters in Wisconsin since 2002. Early voting allows voters to skip the often-long lines expected on Election Day while still casting legal ballots at the local municipal clerk’s office or other designated location. In recent years, Racine voters have been able to vote early at the Racine Public Library and some community centers.
Banned and under investigation
An Ipsos/Reuters poll published in May found that "56% of Republicans believe the election was rigged or the result of illegal voting, and 53% think Donald Trump is the actual President, not Joe Biden."
Bannon, co-founder of the self-described "alt-right" media platform Breitbart News and a former special adviser to Trump during his presidency, is banned from several major social-media platforms, including Twitter and YouTube for promoting election misinformation.
Bannon was indicted for wire fraud and money laundering related alleged misuse of funds raised through the "We Build the Wall" campaign, but was pardoned by Trump before he left office on Jan. 20. However, a New York state investigation into Bannon, filed after the pardon, into the same alleged crimes is continuing. Trump's pardon only covers federal crimes.
Unsupported claims
Regarding Wisconsin’s 2020 election, “something is up here,” Bannon said.
Priebus agreed, claiming that the election in Milwaukee “was a total and complete disaster” even though a recount of absentee ballots in Milwaukee County found no evidence of foul play; a recount in Dane County had the same result.
Priebus and Bannon have been among those alleging fraud in the election that President Joe Biden won. No evidence has been found in any recount or audit on the scale of undoing Biden’s win in any state.
Priebus said that Wisconsin’s Republican base wants to continue focusing on the 2020 election: “I’m pretty active in the grassroots, very active in Wisconsin. I know what people in our party want, I know what we need to do, and No. 1 is to clean up what happened in 2020."
Both men criticized a comment made by U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., during a pro-Trump rally in Brooks' home state on Saturday. Brooks was booed when he told those gathered, regarding the 2020 election, to “put that behind you."
Bannon said Tuesday: “You can’t go forward until you get to the bottom of what happened on Nov. 3 (Election Day) and the legitimacy of Joe Biden.” Priebus didn’t dispute Bannon's statement.
Priebus, like many other Wisconsin conservatives, focused his Tuesday criticism of the 2020 election on one program: Democracy in the Park, held in Madison's parks on Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, 2020.
During Democracy in the Park, about 17,000 voters dropped off absentee ballots at stations in Madison's parks, with poll workers collecting the ballots. Wisconsin's courts have repeatedly ruled the events were legal, despite criticism.
On Tuesday, Priebus and Bannon suggested fraud could have occurred there. No evidence of fraud has been found.
Priebus also called ballot drop boxes — used in several communities, including Racine, to collect absentee ballots during the pandemic — “illegal,” despite their legality being upheld by the Wisconsin Elections Commission and Wisconsin Supreme Court.
'Forensic audit'
Priebus and Bannon have joined the growing ranks of those calling for a so-called “forensic audit” of Wisconsin’s 2020 election. Priebus said he believes such an audit would reveal foul play.
Vos, who ordered the ongoing investigation of Wisconsin's 2020 election, had initially said he did not want a full forensic audit. In recent weeks, he's changed his tune; in a Wednesday news release, he said: "We believe a cyber-forensic audit is necessary to ensure issues did not happen in 2020."
The investigation is now expected to cost more than $600,000 in taxpayer money.
"We have allocated additional resources to Justice (Michael) Gableman (who is leading the investigation) to ensure this investigation gets to the truth,” Vos said in the Wednesday statement.