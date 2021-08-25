Wisconsin's Priebus shares inaccurate information about state elections on Steve Bannon’s talk show

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Unsupported claims

Regarding Wisconsin’s 2020 election, “something is up here,” Bannon said.

Priebus agreed, claiming that the election in Milwaukee “was a total and complete disaster” even though a recount of absentee ballots in Milwaukee County found no evidence of foul play; a recount in Dane County had the same result.

Priebus and Bannon have been among those alleging fraud in the election that President Joe Biden won. No evidence has been found in any recount or audit on the scale of undoing Biden’s win in any state.

Priebus said that Wisconsin’s Republican base wants to continue focusing on the 2020 election: “I’m pretty active in the grassroots, very active in Wisconsin. I know what people in our party want, I know what we need to do, and No. 1 is to clean up what happened in 2020."

Both men criticized a comment made by U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., during a pro-Trump rally in Brooks' home state on Saturday. Brooks was booed when he told those gathered, regarding the 2020 election, to “put that behind you."