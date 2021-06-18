Wisconsin's oldest surviving bank building, in Burlington since before the Civil War, to close

BURLINGTON — The Downtown business district is losing a major tenant and a claim to history, as Chase Bank prepares to vacate a site that includes Wisconsin’s oldest continually-operating bank building.
Chase Bank officials have disclosed plans to shut down their branch at 189 E. Chestnut St., which has been the location for a bank since Burlington’s pioneer days in the 1840s.
Chase Bank says the branch operation will close Sept. 2, and the 5,000-square-foot property will be put up for sale. Customers are being referred to branches in Lake Geneva, Bristol, Elkhorn and Muskego.
“We appreciate the history of this building,” Bank Manager Nicholas VanderMolen said, “and hope its next chapter will bring value to the community and the people of Burlington.”
The bank operates in the popular Loop shopping area, which has enjoyed a reawakening in recent years with the arrival of new businesses, including a brewery. Chase Bank, located at the corner of Chestnut and Pine Street, anchors one end of the semi-circular Loop.
Business leaders expressed confidence that a buyer will step forward quickly for the property, although they said losing Chase Bank is a shocker and a setback.
“No community wants to see that,” said Tony Martin, a vice president of the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce. “But overall I think Burlington is thriving.”
History
According to the Burlington Historical Society, an early pioneer named Caleb Barns built a bank at that location in either 1847 or 1848. Barns ran the bank on the second floor while a grocery store occupied the first floor.
Anthony Meinhardt and his family acquired the bank in 1890. The Meinhardts moved the bank down to the first floor and expanded their footprint by acquiring adjoining buildings in the Loop. Meinhardt Bank continued until the 1960s.
Later known as Marine Bank and then Bank One, it has operated as Chase Bank since 2004.
Officials at the historical society and Chase Bank both confirmed that it is the longest continually-operating bank location in Wisconsin. The historical society also believes part of the original 1840s building still stands at the corner of Chestnut and Pine.
Changing times
Brian Hanover, a spokesman for Chase Bank, said customers were notified June 4 that the Burlington branch was closing. Hanover attributed the move to changing consumer patterns, including the growing popularity of online banking.
“Banking is no longer a one-size-fits-all approach,” Hanover said. “Like any good retailer, we constantly evaluate our branch network to ensure we’re in the right locations as our customers’ needs change.”
The Burlington branch employs six people. The company said all of them are being offered jobs elsewhere with Chase.
Closure both ‘devastating’ and ‘an opportunity’
Neighboring businesses in the Loop said they were surprised to hear about the bank closure. Nobody, however, thinks that the property will stand vacant for very long.
Kerry Witbrod, owner of Chic & Unique Boutique, 173 E. Chestnut St., said she was stunned to learn that the bank was shutting down. The location is convenient for neighboring businesses to do their own banking, Witbrod said.
“It is devastating to the community,” she said.
Others wonder how the bank’s departure will impact the Loop, mostly because of the uncertainty about who will purchase the property and what sort of business will end up there.
Megan Schroeder, owner of Hopscotch Cakery
, 133 E. Chestnut St., said Chase Bank owns a sizable chunk of parking lot space. Schroeder hopes that other businesses will gain access to some of that parking for their own customers.
“It gets so busy down in the Loop,” she added.
Ralph Zumpano, owner of Zumpano’s Ristorante & Pizzeria
, 180 E. Chestnut St., said he doubts the bank’s closure will hurt business in the Loop. He predicted that the vacant space will find a new owner quickly.
“It just creates an opportunity for something else,” he said.