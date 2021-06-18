Wisconsin's oldest surviving bank building, in Burlington since before the Civil War, to close

Others wonder how the bank’s departure will impact the Loop, mostly because of the uncertainty about who will purchase the property and what sort of business will end up there.

Megan Schroeder, owner of Hopscotch Cakery

, 133 E. Chestnut St., said Chase Bank owns a sizable chunk of parking lot space. Schroeder hopes that other businesses will gain access to some of that parking for their own customers.





“It gets so busy down in the Loop,” she added.

Ralph Zumpano, owner of Zumpano's Ristorante & Pizzeria

, 180 E. Chestnut St., said he doubts the bank's closure will hurt business in the Loop. He predicted that the vacant space will find a new owner quickly.




