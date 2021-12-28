Wisconsin's hospitals say they are 'dangerously close' to not being able to treat all patients

Don’t come to the hospital.

That’s what a local woman said she was told by an emergency room nurse at Ascension All Saints, 3801 Spring St., on Christmas Eve when her 11-year-old son, Judah, who is fully vaccinated but also has asthma, got sick with COVID-19.

He had a fever, sore throat and breathing problems, the mother, Sarah Majewski, told a reporter. “I could hear him struggling to breathe while sleeping when I was in the other room.”

Three days prior, Majewski had spent 3 hours at a walk-in clinic for her own, self-described, “pretty nasty COVID symptoms.”

On Christmas Eve, when the 11-year-old’s symptoms arrived, Majewski said: “I called All Saints pediatrics immediately and was informed that normally they would say go to the ER immediately. But due to shirt staffing they wanted me to call the ER nurse first.”

She called, “and the ER nurse told us to not come in. That if the symptoms seemed manageable I should treat at home. This is where she informed me of the reality of the hospital. There were no beds in the ER, there was no doctor to see him. The nurse and nurse practitioner would set him up in the waiting room and see him/treat him there … (but) the idea of him on a cot in the waiting room made me very uncomfortable,” Sarah said.

Her son’s condition remained manageable and has improved over the last three days, she said: “It is now days later and he still has symptoms but is making a full recovery. I’m glad it didn’t get any worse, because we would not have been able to treat him.”

There are countless tragic stories recently of loved ones being denied hospital beds because their conditions weren’t severe enough, considering the limitations of staffing and bed space — Wisconsin had been facing a nursing shortage before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

‘Dangerously close’

While the phrase “breaking point” has been thrown around a lot over the past 22 months, Madison-based UW Health says it actually is close to it, as are other health care networks.

“When hospitals are as full as ours is right now, access to doctors and a bed when you have a heart attack, a stroke or a car accident are a major concern,” Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW’s chief quality officer, said in a statement Tuesday. “We’re dangerously close to the point where there just aren’t resources for all of those cases. You think it can’t happen to you, but it can if we continue to stay on this trajectory.”

On Dec. 2, Dr. Ashok Rai, president and CEO of Prevea Health, told reporters that one of Prevea’s Green Bay hospitals turned away 28 would-be patients, including three stroke victims, in one day — sending them to other hospitals, including one that was more than 200 miles away.

Racine Alderman CJ Rouse donated his gall bladder and 65% of his liver in August. He was supposed to be getting follow-ups every few months at UW Health in Madison over the following two years. But all of those follow-ups have been canceled. He went in for one quasi-appointment, but they didn’t “do any of the scans I needed” to ensure he was healing properly because the staff was stretched so thin.

This was months before vaccine mandates led to minimal resignations of health care staff around the state. Advocate Aurora Health reported that only 0.587% of its staff of 75,000 lost their jobs for refusing to get vaccinated.

“This is the No. 1 hospital in the state and I couldn’t even get in for an appointment,” Rouse said in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon.

Vaccines work According to November data from the state Department of Health Services: Unvaccinated people are five times more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than the vaccinated in Wisconsin.

Unvaccinated people are more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated people by a ratio of 11 to 1.

For every one vaccinated person who dies of COVID-19, 12 unvaccinated people are dying in Wisconsin.

The COVID-19 factor

From Nov. 28-Dec. 28, across Advocate Aurora’s 16 hospitals in Wisconsin, the number of COVID-19 inpatients increased by 48.9%, from 294 to 438. Over just the past week, the number increased from 408 to 438, a 7.9% increase.

The desperation has not really been seen in Wisconsin for a year.

The Journal Times in January told the story of Gary “Butch” Haarsma, a Racine native who died in October 2020 at the Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay after he had been denied hospitalization four times while sick with COVID-19. His family said they believe their patriarch could have lived had he been treated faster.

But during last year’s surges, there were not vaccines available. Haarsma could not have gotten the shot if he wanted it.

Now, very few vaccinated people are dying or being hospitalized. Hospital beds are being filled by unvaccinated people, even though the vaccine has been freely available since the spring.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 15% of American adults are unvaccinated.

According to polling with the Census Bureau, 42.4% of the unvaccinated say they “don’t trust the COVID-19 vaccine” and 49.6% say they are “concerned about possible side effects,” even though serious side effects have been shown to be considerably less likely from the vaccines compared to actually getting sick with COVID-19 while not vaccinated.

For example: “Rare heart inflammation cases — around one in 6,000 — were reported in teenagers after their COVID-19 vaccination. These cases have been mild and self-resolving. However, the chance of developing severe illness and death after a COVID-19 infection is much higher (2-10%). There is a higher risk of myocarditis from COVID itself than there is from the vaccine,” cardiologist Nayereh Pezeshkian of the University of California-Davis wrote in September.

“Staffing has been an issue long before COVID,” Brooke DeFord, an Ascension health care worker who lives in Racine, wrote on Facebook Tuesday. “Now we have COVID here for over a year and people are so unwilling to be patient (and) understanding … Health care workers are doing everything we can, and some playing more than one role just to help patients. I am not looking for a hand out or an award or anything. I chose the job I did because I love to help others. What we as health care workers need is, yes, more staff but the big thing is (patience) and respect.”

Terri Renguette of Racine said she was told by her doctor to go to an Ascension facility in Franklin instead of the one in Racine. There, she spent five days in the hospital, where she saw “Nursing staff is in very short supply,” she posted on social media Tuesday. At one point she pushed the button to call a nurse to her room and said it took two hours for a nurse or aide to arrive. She was receiving the drug remdesivir via an IV. “Nurses have too many patients to take care of. Nurses are so overworked. They have to help the sickest ones first. And I wasn’t as sick as others,” she wrote. “I was placed in the ICU (intensive care unit) because that’s where an open bed was, but I was not an ICU patient.”

Taking care of COVID-19 patients is also more work-intensive than most other patients, compounding the staffing issues. As Renguette put it: “Everyone has to completely gown up before they can come in your room. Then ungown and regown up to go in the next room.”







Getting the word out

In trying to communicate the dire nature of the situation, Advocate Aurora bought full-page ads in the Chicago Tribune, Chicago Sun-Times, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Green Bay Press-Gazette that stated in massive block print “We Can’t Stop COVID Without You.” It continued: “Beds are full. Wait times are long. And the strain on our health care team, undeniable … more than 90% of all COVID inpatients are unvaccinated or due for a booster. This is preventable.”

SSM Health did the same, buying a full-page ad in Sunday’s Wisconsin State Journal — the second-most widely read Wisconsin newspaper — that also urges vaccination. The words “Our hearts are heavy and our hands are full” appear above photos of worn out medical professionals. Below the photos: “COVID-19 is exhausting. Our hospitals are crowded and we need to care for all. We are doing everything we can to take care of you when you’re sick but we’re running out of room. What will happen to you or someone you love if you suffer a stroke? A heart attack? A car accident?

“Help us help you. Get vaccinated against COVID-19. Get a booster. Get a flu shot.”

David Wahlberg of Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.

