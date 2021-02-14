Wisconsin's homeless population prioritized for COVID-19 vaccinations, still behind many other groups

“Whatever we do is going to be far from perfect, and that’s OK,” Dr. Jonathan Temte, co-chair of the subcommittee and associate dean of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, said at the time. “The important thing is to get as much vaccine into as many people as possible.”

Weeks later, the decision was made to include people living and working in homeless shelters, as well as those in “transitional housing” programs that often include shared bedrooms, along with others in “congregate living” situations — such as prisons. But they will still be in line after educators, those enrolled in Medicaid Long-Term Care programs, essential workers who are considered “public facing” and health care workers who aren’t frontline.

With all those groups ahead of them, it could still be months before homeless populations and those working with them will be able to get shots in arms. Teachers won’t be able to be vaccinated until March 1 at the absolute soonest under the state’s current plan, which has been serially held up by short supplies of vaccines coming through the federal government’s supply chain.

Public pressure

One of the reasons the homeless were moved up was public pressure in the form of comments made to the SDMAC Vaccine Subcommittee.