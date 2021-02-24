Wisconsin's five most detested pandemic-related phrases, according to one poll

4. Bubble — This is perhaps no wonder: being ordered to remain in one is not a fun experience!

5. Unprecedented — The word that appears in nearly every news article published during these unprecedented times…

Runners up included herd immunity, “coronacation” — i.e. “the least pleasant vacation known to the history of mankind” — and Blursday — which PRPioneer defined as “any day of the week that feels exactly the same as the one(s) before.”

The rest of PRPioneer’s nationwide “Hated Pandemic-Related Phrases” list, which includes each of Wisconsin’s top five, is as follows:

The “Rona” — Described by one respondent as a particularly s**t way to shorten it.

Antivaxxers — This word may have particularly angered those who have either had the virus or know loved ones who have.

Herd immunity — This would probably more likely be associated with a wildlife documentary on Netflix!

The new normal — The reality of this may be a hard pill to swallow for many of us.