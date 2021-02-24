Wisconsin's five most detested pandemic-related phrases, according to one poll

PRPioneer.com, a website of public relations and communications resources, has published the results of an online poll it conducted, hoping to find the “most detested word/phrase to emerge as a result of the pandemic.” According to PRPioneer, the poll received 3,700 responses from adults.
This came on the heels of Merriam-Webster deeming 2020’s word of the year to be “pandemic.” The Oxford English Dictionary, however, wasn’t able to pick a solitary “word of the year” and instead released a “Words of an Unprecedented Year” report; it included terms phrases like technology, remote working, flexible, lockdown, circuit breaker (commonly used in Singapore and the U.K.) and shelter-in-place.
In Wisconsin, PRPioneer found that the five most detested pandemic related words/phrases are:
1. Outbreak — The ominous word, reminiscent of a horror film of our worst nightmares, may send shudders down your spine when hearing it on the local news.
2. Flattening the curve — Thought we left calculus in high school…
3. Second wave — In pre-pandemic times could have easily been confused with surfing lingo, perhaps. Now, however, the term may catalyze a bout of anxiety at the current situation we are facing.
4. Bubble — This is perhaps no wonder: being ordered to remain in one is not a fun experience!
5. Unprecedented — The word that appears in nearly every news article published during these unprecedented times…
Runners up included herd immunity, “coronacation” — i.e. “the least pleasant vacation known to the history of mankind” — and Blursday — which PRPioneer defined as “any day of the week that feels exactly the same as the one(s) before.”
The rest of PRPioneer’s nationwide “Hated Pandemic-Related Phrases” list, which includes each of Wisconsin’s top five, is as follows:
The “Rona” — Described by one respondent as a particularly s**t way to shorten it.
Antivaxxers — This word may have particularly angered those who have either had the virus or know loved ones who have.
Herd immunity — This would probably more likely be associated with a wildlife documentary on Netflix!
The new normal — The reality of this may be a hard pill to swallow for many of us.
Super spreader — If you’re not familiar with this phrase, you will almost certainly have heard of it following an event late last year, in which at least 50 COVID-19 cases occurred surrounding individuals who were employed at or visiting the White House by October 30th.
Lockdown — An annoying word, but also many people’s reality at the moment.
Self-quarantine — After months on end of nothing but our own company, the concept of self-quarantine couldn’t disappear quick enough.
Covidiot — Defined as someone who deliberately ignores health and safety warnings and protocols surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Quaranteam — You might be sick of yours!
Contact tracing — If you didn’t know every single one of your personal details by heart, you probably do know.
Asymptomatic — The lucky ones…
Quarantini — Unless it contains a shot of Vitamin C, it’s not a real quarantini.