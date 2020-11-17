Wisconsin's first-ever Mega Millions jackpot: Racine man quits his job after winning $120 million

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has won a $120 million Wisconsin Lottery Mega Millions jackpot, from a ticket purchased at Kwik Trip, 4924 Spring St.
Adrian Tongson, a regular Mega Millions player has quit his job and is making plans for his winnings, according to a press release from Wisconsin Lottery.
"Regardless of how much you spend, it only takes one ticket to win,” Tongson said. “That's what won it for me."
Tongson, who didn't realize he’d won the jackpot until checking his ticket weeks after the drawing, claimed his prize on Nov. 10. Tongson chose the cash option of approximately $95.4 million, ultimately taking home around $65.2 million after federal and state taxes.
Tongson’s prize was the first Mega Millions jackpot win in Wisconsin since the game debuted 10 years ago, however 64 people have won $1 million each in the state since 2010.
“I’m simply thrilled for Adrian,” said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. “As a loyal Lottery player, he certainly is a perfect first Mega Millions jackpot winner for our state. Congratulations go to our retail partner Kwik Trip for selling the lucky ticket!”
This jackpot is also the Mount Pleasant Kwik Trip’s first big lottery win.
“We are proud to be a Wisconsin Lottery partner and excited for our customer who purchased this lucky ticket,” said John McHugh, Kwik Trip’s director of public relations. “Kwik Trip will receive $100,000 for selling the ticket so we are delighted for our coworkers who share in our profits.”
Tongson's ticket had the winning numbers of 25, 28, 38, 59, 62 and the Mega Ball number 22.
"For a big win like this, there is an extra win for Wisconsin taxpayers," said Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca. "The state tax collected on the winning Mega Millions ticket totals about $7.3 Million, so taxpayers are winning too."
