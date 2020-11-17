Wisconsin's first-ever Mega Millions jackpot: Racine man quits his job after winning $120 million

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has won a $120 million Wisconsin Lottery Mega Millions jackpot, from a ticket purchased at Kwik Trip, 4924 Spring St.

Adrian Tongson, a regular Mega Millions player has quit his job and is making plans for his winnings, according to a press release from Wisconsin Lottery.

"Regardless of how much you spend, it only takes one ticket to win,” Tongson said. “That's what won it for me."

Tongson, who didn't realize he’d won the jackpot until checking his ticket weeks after the drawing, claimed his prize on Nov. 10. Tongson chose the cash option of approximately $95.4 million, ultimately taking home around $65.2 million after federal and state taxes.

Tongson’s prize was the first Mega Millions jackpot win in Wisconsin since the game debuted 10 years ago, however 64 people have won $1 million each in the state since 2010.

“I’m simply thrilled for Adrian,” said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. “As a loyal Lottery player, he certainly is a perfect first Mega Millions jackpot winner for our state. Congratulations go to our retail partner Kwik Trip for selling the lucky ticket!”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This jackpot is also the Mount Pleasant Kwik Trip’s first big lottery win.