Wisconsin unemployment backlog could be cleared by next week, but systemic problems remain

She said she has seen “not one penny” in unemployment since being furloughed at the end of August despite having filed for it soon after being placed on leave.

Her coworkers in the same situation have almost all gotten paid, she said. The reason she thinks her case is taking so long is that DWD thinks she failed to provide information.

Karnowski was told in a letter that DWD called her on Sept. 1 and left a message, saying she had until Sept. 3 to provide certain information. Since she never returned that call, DWD claims Karnowski “refused to give information,” landing her case in adjudication.

Except Karnowski attests she never received that voicemail and has the phone records to prove it.

She waited six weeks for a hearing to be scheduled, when “all of a sudden the letter showed up; the letter said my hearing had been denied.” She appealed that decision, and was told her case has “been denied until 2022,” although she is expecting a call from DWD this week to address the issue.

“I’m going to continue to pursue getting (unemployment insurance). Everyone that I’ve worked with has received all their money. I will try to get what I deserve,” she said.