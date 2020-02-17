Wisconsin 11th in nation for Advanced Placement test scores

RACINE — Last year’s Wisconsin public-school graduates performed above the national average on Advanced Placement exams taken while they were in high school.
According to data from The College Board, Wisconsin is ranked 11th in the nation for the percentage of students who, on their AP exams, scored a 3 or higher on a 5-point scale. About 26% of Wisconsin’s 2019 graduates who took an AP test met that mark, compared to 24% nationwide.
“The strong student performance and growth we saw on these Advanced Placement exams is a tribute to the tireless work of Wisconsin teachers and students,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Carolyn Stanford Taylor in a press statement. “The AP program gives Wisconsin students a jump start on post-secondary studies at our many public and private colleges and universities. Providing students with greater access to these academic opportunities is critical.”
The College Board data included scores for all AP tests taken by 2019 Wisconsin public school graduates throughout their high school careers. That data was not available for Racine Unified students specifically.
The latest AP test data released by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction on a district-by-district basis is from the 2017-18 school year and is reported differently than the information that was released by The College Board.
DPI reports the numbers based on all students in grades nine through 12 who took an AP test in a single year.
According to DPI, 36.6% of Racine Unified students received a 3 or higher on AP exams in 2017-18. That’s compared to 66.5% of students statewide, 71% of Kenosha Unified students and 19.6% of Milwaukee Public Schools students.
Generally across the state, as well as locally, only a fraction of students take AP exams each year.
In 2017-18, about 17% of Wisconsin public school students took an AP test, compared to around 6% of Racine Unified students, 9.7% of MPS students and 12.8% of Kenosha Unified students.