Wisconsin 11th in nation for Advanced Placement test scores

RACINE — Last year’s Wisconsin public-school graduates performed above the national average on Advanced Placement exams taken while they were in high school.

According to data from The College Board, Wisconsin is ranked 11th in the nation for the percentage of students who, on their AP exams, scored a 3 or higher on a 5-point scale. About 26% of Wisconsin’s 2019 graduates who took an AP test met that mark, compared to 24% nationwide.

“The strong student performance and growth we saw on these Advanced Placement exams is a tribute to the tireless work of Wisconsin teachers and students,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Carolyn Stanford Taylor in a press statement. “The AP program gives Wisconsin students a jump start on post-secondary studies at our many public and private colleges and universities. Providing students with greater access to these academic opportunities is critical.”

The College Board data included scores for all AP tests taken by 2019 Wisconsin public school graduates throughout their high school careers. That data was not available for Racine Unified students specifically.