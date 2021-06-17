Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear RUSD referendum case

RACINE — The Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to hear a court case regarding the Racine Unified School District’s $1 billion referendum, which passed by a margin of five votes in 2020.

The referendum called for funding to close nine school buildings and build five new ones as well as other renovation projects throughout RUSD over the next 30 years. Referendum opponents — notably the group Honest, Open Transparent (HOT) Government — filed suit against the district. Both circuit and appellate courts upheld the legality of the referendum’s passage.

“HOT alleges multiple votes were not counted correctly, subsequently rendering the count inaccurate,” HOT Government said in a statement. “Important decisions including remade ballots, absentee ballots and missing ballots were controlled by the tabulators and the Unified Board of Canvass, all employees of the school district who wanted the referendum to pass.”

School Board President Brian O’Connell, however, said in an email he observed the six-day recount in April 2020 and said that “applicable requirements and procedures were followed fastidiously.” While he was disappointed that the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case, he said he believes they will come to the same conclusion as the lower courts. He called the complaints “meritless.”