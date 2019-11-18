Wisconsin Supreme Court rules Racine man's search was legal

MADISON — The search of Racine man that uncovered cocaine was legal, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Friday, upholding earlier rulings made by a Racine County Circuit Court judge and the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.

The ruling stemmed from the August 2015 arrest of 58-year-old Roy A. Anderson of Racine, who was riding a bicycle on a Racine sidewalk. A Racine officer said the area was “known for high drug trafficking,” and he stopped Anderson for riding on the sidewalk, a city violation, court documents state.

Anderson reportedly reached into his jacket, so the officer searched Anderson and found two bags of cocaine, more than $200 in cash and two cellphones.

Anderson was charged with possession with intent to deliver one or less gram of cocaine as a second or subsequent offense, a felony.

In court, Anderson claimed that his search was illegal and filed a motion to suppress the cocaine found in this pocket, according to court records.

The officer said he searched Anderson under Act 79, which gives officers the right to search a person, their property and residence if they are on probation for a felony, on extended supervision or parole.