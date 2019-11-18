Wisconsin Supreme Court rules Racine man's search was legal

MADISON — The search of Racine man that uncovered cocaine was legal, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Friday, upholding earlier rulings made by a Racine County Circuit Court judge and the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.
The ruling stemmed from the August 2015 arrest of 58-year-old Roy A. Anderson of Racine, who was riding a bicycle on a Racine sidewalk. A Racine officer said the area was “known for high drug trafficking,” and he stopped Anderson for riding on the sidewalk, a city violation, court documents state.
Anderson reportedly reached into his jacket, so the officer searched Anderson and found two bags of cocaine, more than $200 in cash and two cellphones.
Anderson was charged with possession with intent to deliver one or less gram of cocaine as a second or subsequent offense, a felony.
In court, Anderson claimed that his search was illegal and filed a motion to suppress the cocaine found in this pocket, according to court records.
The officer said he searched Anderson under Act 79, which gives officers the right to search a person, their property and residence if they are on probation for a felony, on extended supervision or parole.
The officer said he had arrested Anderson in 2012 for cocaine possession, so he knew Anderson was still on extended supervision. The officer also said that he had received two tips that Anderson was dealing drugs.
Racine Circuit Court Judge Michael Piontek denied Anderson’s motion to suppress, and Anderson ultimately pleaded no contest to the charge. On June 28, 2016, he was sentenced to five years in prison and five years’ extended supervision.
Anderson later appealed the conviction, claiming that the circuit court wrongfully denied his suppression motion. On Sept. 12, 2018, the Wisconsin Court of Appeals affirmed the circuit court’s decision.
In April, Anderson asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to review both decisions. The Supreme Court issued its ruling Friday, agreeing with both previous decisions.
“We conclude that under the totality of the circumstance, the officer in this case had reasonable suspicion that Anderson was committing, was about to commit, or had committed a crime,” the Supreme Court decision stated.
