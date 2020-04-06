Wisconsin Supreme Court rules Evers cannot postpone election

Wisconsin statute 323.12(4)(b) says that the governor, during a state of emergency, may “Issue such orders as he or she deems necessary for the security of persons and property.”

Susan Johnson, an assistant dean at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater who holds a doctorate in political science and government, told The Journal Times the following in an email, received hours before the Supreme Court made its ruling: “I don’t know that I would be able to provide a legal analysis of the current situation. It seems unclear as to who would have the legal authority to move an election ... I don’t know that there is much legal precedent to go on.”

Evers’ Executive Order No. 74 directed the Legislature to meet in special session on Tuesday to address the election date and solidify election plans, a follow-up on the special session Evers ordered that occurred on Saturday, April 4, when no action was taken. The Wisconsin Supreme Court did not overrule that part of Evers’ order, and thus the Special Session is still expected to take place.

Local leaders’ thoughts

State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said in a statement issued before the Supreme Court’s ruling that she supports the postponement of in-person voting.