Wisconsin state leaders look to federal government for funding 'the green economy'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said last week “don’t play Russian roulette with the economy,” while saying Republicans won’t vote to raise the debt ceiling. Congress suspended the debt limit three times, on a bipartisan basis, when McConnell’s fellow Republican Donald Trump was president.

Millions earmarked

Others have argued the spending would pay for itself through the deluge of good-paying jobs it is expected to create.

“When I am out talking to folks,” Neubauer said last week, “I hear about the need for good jobs in this community; I hear about the need for infrastructure investment … We’ve got a lot of folks driving down the roads hitting potholes here in Wisconsin. These are the kind of jobs that people need, that they’re looking for … (and can) bring people into the middle class and help them stay there.”

As much as $590 million for public transit could be coming Wisconsin’s way through the federal proposals, spread out over the next five years, Neubauer said.

Wisconsin’s green economy