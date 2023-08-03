It’s August, and you know what that means: Long lines at the Cream Puff Pavilion, the Kids from Wisconsin performing on stage and assorted animals, from doe-eyed calves to giant rabbits, being shown.

And let’s not forget the racing pigs. And did we mention the carnival rides? The Giant Slide? The SkyGlider taking riders over the packed fairgrounds?

To be fair, there’s always a lot going on at the Wisconsin State Fair, which is back in West Allis for 11 days of old-fashioned fun, sprinkled in with national headliners on the Grandstand. (Those can be old-fashioned, too, with this year’s performers including Tommy James and the Shondells, REO Speedwagon and the band Alabama.)

Here’s what else you’ll find at the fair:

Agriculture displays

State Fair officials emphasize that “agriculture is the backbone of the Wisconsin State Fair and the fair industry as a whole.” Visitors can find barns, a milking parlor and educational exhibits in the fair’s Ag Village.

Each year, the fair welcomes more than 7,000 animals as part of the agriculture competitions and more than 3,000 participants in the fair’s amateur competitive exhibits contests.

The Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board hosts the milking parlor, where visitors can watch cow milking demonstrations four times daily — 11 a.m. and 1, 3 and 5 p.m. — and goat milking demonstrations at noon, 2 and 4 p.m.

Main Stage entertainment

Live entertainment can be found around every corner of the Fair Park on 30 free stages, featuring family-friendly acts, contests and music.

The Main Stage lineup kicks off today (Thursday, Aug. 3) with Country music icons Alabama. Other headliners at the Amphitheater include: Shaggy, with Salt-N-Pepa (Friday, Aug. 4), ventriloquist Jeff Dunham (Saturday, Aug. 5), Tommy James and the Shondells, with Little Anthony (Sunday, Aug. 6), Christian duo For King + Country (Monday, Aug. 7); Kidz Bop Live (Tuesday, Aug. 8), hard rockers Halestorm (Wednesday, Aug. 9), classic rockers REO Speedwagon (Thursday, Aug. 10), Ludacris (Friday Aug. 11), electronic violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling (Saturday, Aug. 12) and country music star Trace Adkins, closing the fair on Sunday, Aug. 13. Note: Main Stage shows require a separate ticket, which includes fair admission.

Free shows

The Amphitheater is the largest free stage at the fair, where the Kids From Wisconsin perform free shows every day of the fair.

Other free shows at the Amphitheater include: Journey Unauthorized, a Journey tribute band (8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3), Here Come the Mummies (8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 4-5), Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone (8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Aug. 7-8), Hairbangers Ball (8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9) and Wisconsin favorite Pat McCurdy (5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13).

Also returning to the fair are the ever-popular Racing Pigs, in action every day. Family entertainment also includes strolling street entertainers and talented canine performers in the K-9 Sports Arena, where you’ll find dogs diving into a swimming pool and performing stunt shows and agility contests.

Besides the headliners on the Grandstand, the State Fair showcases regional bands (free with admission) every day at various vendors throughout the fairgrounds.

Tuesday, Aug. 8, is Milwaukee Bucks Kid’s Day at the State Fair. The Bucks teams is “bringing the energy of Fiserv Forum to the Fair Park with a day of activities that will have you chanting ‘Fear the Deer!’” Fans of all ages are welcome to take part in the activities.

Food! With insects!

Fair “fare” is an attraction all its own, with more than 200 food and beverage locations featuring fair favorites and new concoctions.

Besides the fair’s iconic Original Cream Puffs, hundreds of foods are available on-a-stick for easy munching while walking around the fairgrounds.

New foods this year include the Bug Brownie On-a-Stick, which comes exactly as advertised: It’s a chocolate-frosted brownie with edible bugs served on-a-stick. Also in the insect department is Bug Chow Mein, made up of chow mein noodles mixed with edible bugs. Also new are Apple Fries, which are sliced apples, deep-fried, and coated with sugar and caramel. (No bugs here!).

Looking for a mix of sour and sweet? Try the Dill Pickle Doughnut. Here’s the blueprint: It’s a yeast-raised doughnut made with dill pickle juice, covered in whipped cream cheese frosting and topped off with pickles. Also new: Dill Pickle Fudge, made with a white chocolate base .

The State Fair is also hosting its annual food competition, The Sporkies, which “encourages vendors to take their unique and exotic food creations to the next level.” Vendors are awarded first, second and third place based on the creativity, ingenuity and, of course, taste of their creations.

Carnival rides

For thrill-seekers, the fair’s Spin City features amusement rides and games, including staples like the Ferris Wheel and Tilt-a-Whirl, along with new rides that change from year to year.

Daily specials

Thursday, Aug. 3: Everyone gets in for $5 today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. when they donate two cans of healthy fruits or vegetables, or makes a cash donation to the Hunger Task Force, at any fair admission entrance.

Friday, Aug. 4: On Celebrate Wisconsin Day, buy two adult admission tickets for just $18 (an $18 savings) when you present your out-of-state ID at any State Fair ticket window, courtesy of Travel Wisconsin. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6: Veterans, military personnel and up to three family members get in free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Must show a Military ID (DD214, VA ID, Military Common Access Card, or dependent ID) at any admission entrance.

Wednesday, Aug. 9: Save $5 on one adult admission when you present a Meijer receipt for $40 or more from a Wisconsin Meijer store (between July 2 and Aug. 9), from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10: Educators get in free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by presenting a school-issued ID or name badge at any ticket window, courtesy of Prairie Farms Dairy. Limit one admission per ID.