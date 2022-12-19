Wisconsin senator proposes putting statue commemorating women's suffrage on National Mall

1920’s ratification of the 19th Amendment is one of the most important moments of progress in the history of American democracy: women could vote in national elections.

That right has not always been respected, especially in the South in the next five decades as state laws put up oftentimes insurmountable barriers that prevented Black men and women from voting, but 1920 still stands as a milestone that helped kickstart the U.S. from being a country led solely by white men to a country led only mostly white men.

“We’re critically aware that not all women were granted suffrage in 1920,” said Debra Cronmiller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin.

In a bipartisan proposal made earlier this month, U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., have pitched legislation that would put a “Women’s Suffrage National Monument” on the National Mall in Washington D.C.

“Just over a century ago,” Baldwin said in a statement, “the United States finally welcomed women into our democracy and extended to them its most fundamental right – the right to vote. But we know that this milestone was only accomplished through a decades-long fight led by women of all backgrounds joining arm and arm, including women of color who fought alongside their white counterparts even though many of whom were still denied the right to vote after the 19th Amendment was ratified.”

In 2020, Congress passed legislation to create a monument to women’s suffrage in the nation’s capital, but the legislation did not specify where in D.C. the monument would be placed. Few locations in the country are as well-trafficked as the National Mall; it’s the country’s most-visited national park, with some 25 million visitors per year.

Blackburn’s and Baldwin’s official proposal follows months of advocacy from bipartisan first ladies Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and Jill Biden to ensure the monument is given a prominent location in D.C.: namely, the National Mall.

Of the proposal for the statute, Cronmiller said “It’s long overdue. There are so many prominent women in history who have not been recognized for their accomplishment.”

Historically, men’s achievements have been much more likely to be honored in bronze, stone and plaster than the achievements of women.

State history Wisconsin has historically been slightly ahead of the nationwide curve in voting rights. Black men got the right to vote here in 1866 thanks to a state Supreme Court ruling.

In 1884, Wisconsin women were given the right to vote on school-related matters, although the Supreme Court took away that right in 1888 in a case sparked by Olympia Brown of Racine, for whom a Racine school is now named, trying to vote in municipal elections. In 1901, women were again allowed to vote on school-related issues.

When the U.S. House of Representatives approved the 19th Amendment in 1918, eight of Wisconsin's 10 representatives voted in favor. By this time, at least 21 official attempts to fully enfranchise women in Wisconsin had failed.

It was not until 1934 that the state Constitution was amended to ensure women had the right to vote. Source: University of Wisconsin-Madison Libraries

In the U.S. as of 2011, The Washington Post found that 92.4% of statues depicting historical figures were men; The Post found that there are 5,193 “public outdoor sculptures of individuals” in the country, and only 394 of those individuals are/were women.

In the United Kingdom, there are more statues honoring fictional women than real women, New Statesman magazine found. One of Wisconsin’s most famous statues — “Forward,” a bronze woman with her right arm outstretched and left arm holding a U.S. flag, standing outside the state Capitol — likewise depicts a fictional female.

Cronmiller said that Americans too often “take for granted” how the country has changed and grown more inclusive in its 246-year history so far. “When there’s a lack of civics knowledge, I think we become vulnerable to misinformation … I can’t speak strongly enough for the importance of knowing our history,” she said of the importance monuments can play in not forgetting history.

“The National Mall is home to memorials for those who fought for our freedom, Presidents who defined our country, and the seat of our government, and it is only fitting that it also houses the Women’s Suffrage National Monument,” Baldwin stated. “Wisconsin has been at the forefront of the fight for women’s rights and I am proud to be continuing this long and proud tradition.”

