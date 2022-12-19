 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin senator proposes putting statue commemorating women's suffrage on National Mall
1920’s ratification of the 19th Amendment is one of the most important moments of progress in the history of American democracy: women could vote in national elections.

That right has not always been respected, especially in the South in the next five decades as state laws put up oftentimes insurmountable barriers that prevented Black men and women from voting, but 1920 still stands as a milestone that helped kickstart the U.S. from being a country led solely by white men to a country led only mostly white men.

“We’re critically aware that not all women were granted suffrage in 1920,” said Debra Cronmiller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin.

Marsha Blackburn headshot

Blackburn

In a bipartisan proposal made earlier this month, U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., have pitched legislation that would put a “Women’s Suffrage National Monument” on the National Mall in Washington D.C.

Tammy Baldwin

Baldwin

“Just over a century ago,” Baldwin said in a statement, “the United States finally welcomed women into our democracy and extended to them its most fundamental right – the right to vote. But we know that this milestone was only accomplished through a decades-long fight led by women of all backgrounds joining arm and arm, including women of color who fought alongside their white counterparts even though many of whom were still denied the right to vote after the 19th Amendment was ratified.”

In 2020, Congress passed legislation to create a monument to women’s suffrage in the nation’s capital, but the legislation did not specify where in D.C. the monument would be placed. Few locations in the country are as well-trafficked as the National Mall; it’s the country’s most-visited national park, with some 25 million visitors per year.

Virus Outbreak Washington Memorial Day

A boy wears a mask as he visits the Korean War Veterans Memorial on the National Mall on Memorial Day 2020 in Washington, Monday, May 25, 2020.

Blackburn’s and Baldwin’s official proposal follows months of advocacy from bipartisan first ladies Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and Jill Biden to ensure the monument is given a prominent location in D.C.: namely, the National Mall.

Debra Cronmiller

Cronmiller

Of the proposal for the statute, Cronmiller said “It’s long overdue. There are so many prominent women in history who have not been recognized for their accomplishment.”

Historically, men’s achievements have been much more likely to be honored in bronze, stone and plaster than the achievements of women.

In the U.S. as of 2011, The Washington Post found that 92.4% of statues depicting historical figures were men; The Post found that there are 5,193 “public outdoor sculptures of individuals” in the country, and only 394 of those individuals are/were women.

Setting a strong example

Artists Brenda Baker, left, and Bird Ross sit in front of the "Forward" statue on Oct. 25, 2017. The artists were so inspired by the story behind Jean Pond Miner’s 1893 statue that they created a fund to help future generations of female artists in Madison. 
Shaping 'Forward'

Menasha native Jean Pond Miner is shown working on her "Forward" statue in 1893 in the Wisconsin Building at the Columbian Exposition in Chicago.

In the United Kingdom, there are more statues honoring fictional women than real women, New Statesman magazine found. One of Wisconsin’s most famous statues — “Forward,” a bronze woman with her right arm outstretched and left arm holding a U.S. flag, standing outside the state Capitol — likewise depicts a fictional female.

Cronmiller said that Americans too often “take for granted” how the country has changed and grown more inclusive in its 246-year history so far. “When there’s a lack of civics knowledge, I think we become vulnerable to misinformation … I can’t speak strongly enough for the importance of knowing our history,” she said of the importance monuments can play in not forgetting history.

“The National Mall is home to memorials for those who fought for our freedom, Presidents who defined our country, and the seat of our government, and it is only fitting that it also houses the Women’s Suffrage National Monument,” Baldwin stated. “Wisconsin has been at the forefront of the fight for women’s rights and I am proud to be continuing this long and proud tradition.”

