Wisconsin secures crucial football recruit

The University of Wisconsin football team filled arguably the only hole in its 2020 recruiting class on Saturday.
Jalen Berger — a four-star running back recruit according to 247sports, ESPN and Rivals — announced his oral commitment to the Badgers at the Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. Berger wasn’t able to play in the game due to a knee injury, but he is an important recruit for UW.
He is the fifth four-star recruit the Badgers will bring in with the 2020 class, and he brings a fresh face to a running back room that lost Jonathan Taylor to the NFL. Berger is expected to sign his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
“I just felt very comfortable at Wisconsin,” Berger said on the NBC broadcast. “Built a great relationship with (running backs) coach (John) Settle and coach (Paul) Chryst, and the O-line is just amazing. University of Wisconsin for me.”
With Berger’s commitment, UW’s 2020 class ranks 24th in the country per 247sports and 26th on Rivals. Should those rankings stand, the 2020 class will be the best in program history in the recruiting rankings era.
Berger comes to UW from Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, New Jersey. He continues a New Jersey running back pipeline that has produced some of the best players in UW history. Heisman Trophy winner Ron Dayne, All-Big Ten performer Corey Clement, and two-time Doak Walker Award winner Taylor all came from New Jersey.
Berger, a 6-foot, 205-pound back, chose UW out of a final five that included Rutgers, UCLA, Penn State and LSU. He brings an all-around skillset to the Badgers, as he showed his receiving ability often throughout his prep career.
Nelson, Wedig play together in All-American Bowl
Two recruits who signed with the Badgers in December were on the offensive line for the West team on Saturday.
Trey Wedig, a four-star tackle from Kettle Moraine High School, started at right tackle, while Jack Nelson, a four-star tackle from Stoughton, was listed as the second-string right guard. They played a number of series together for the West team.
Bell announces transfer
Redshirt junior linebacker Christian Bell tweeted Friday night that he will transfer from UW.
Bell graduated in December, and will play his final season of eligibility elsewhere.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound outside linebacker played in 24 games through his career, including seven this season. He tallied eight total tackles and two sacks at UW.