Wisconsin secures crucial football recruit

The University of Wisconsin football team filled arguably the only hole in its 2020 recruiting class on Saturday.

Jalen Berger — a four-star running back recruit according to 247sports, ESPN and Rivals — announced his oral commitment to the Badgers at the Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. Berger wasn’t able to play in the game due to a knee injury, but he is an important recruit for UW.

He is the fifth four-star recruit the Badgers will bring in with the 2020 class, and he brings a fresh face to a running back room that lost Jonathan Taylor to the NFL. Berger is expected to sign his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

“I just felt very comfortable at Wisconsin,” Berger said on the NBC broadcast. “Built a great relationship with (running backs) coach (John) Settle and coach (Paul) Chryst, and the O-line is just amazing. University of Wisconsin for me.”

With Berger’s commitment, UW’s 2020 class ranks 24th in the country per 247sports and 26th on Rivals. Should those rankings stand, the 2020 class will be the best in program history in the recruiting rankings era.