Wisconsin’s vaccination subcommittee has paused work awaiting more federal guidance
Wisconsin's vaccination subcommittee has paused work awaiting more federal guidance

This week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed that its subcommittee tasked with planning how COVID-19 vaccines are distributed in the state has paused its work as it awaits more federal guidance.

Julie Willems Van Dijk, DHS Deputy Secretary

Willems Van Dijk

During a Tuesday briefing with reporters, DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems van Dijk said that the reason for the pause was two-fold:

1. It will likely be weeks before Wisconsin sees a substantial increase in the weekly number of vaccine doses it will be receiving. As such, securing a plan that is likely to change would be a waste of time, Willems van Dijk said. It will be “a long time until we’ll be ready for the next phase,” she told reporters Tuesday.

2. With the Biden administration still transitioning in to replace the Trump administration, Wisconsin is awaiting to see who federal experts advise should be vaccinated after Phase 1B. As such, “In the spirit of not wanting to duplicate work,” Wisconsin is going to wait and see, Willems van Dijk explained.

Currently, all Wisconsinites 65 and older, in addition to frontline health workers and first responders and a smattering of others, are able to be vaccinated.

The Evers administration in conjunction with DHS have tentatively scheduled the following groups, in this order, to begin being able to be vaccinated starting March 1:

• Educators

• Child care workers

• Those working in long-term care Medicaid programs

• Certain other “public-facing essential workers”

• Health care workers who aren’t frontline

• Staff and residents in “congregate living settings”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

Vos

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, criticized the decision to wait, writing in a tweet “#Wisconsin and @GovEvers still don’t have a comprehensive vaccine distribution plan and yet his vaccine subcommittee hits the pause button.”

