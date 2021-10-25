Wisconsin’s Democratic mayors urge passage of Build Back Better by Congress

Four Wisconsin mayors, all Democrats, came together last week to plead with Congress to pass the Build Back Better agenda, which has proved to be a tough sell to some moderate Democrats and all Republicans since Joe Biden started proposing it over the summer.
The four mayors — Racine’s Cory Mason, Madison’s Satya Rhodes-Conway, Sheboygan’s Ryan Sorenson and Wausau’s Katie Rosenberg — said during a virtual press conference last week that state rules capping tax revenue have made it nearly impossible to invest strongly in infrastructure in their cities.
Without help from above (i.e., the state or the feds), Racine likely could never get rail connecting it with Milwaukee and Chicago, Mason said; and Madison wouldn’t be able to afford multimillion-dollar upgrades to its infrastructure to prevent widespread floods like those experienced in 2018 and 2019; and it would be tougher for parents to get back to work without expanded child care infrastructure, said both Sorenson and Rosenberg.
“It would be transformational ... if the Build Back Better agenda were adopted in Congress,” Mason said.
The proposals tied to the Biden administration’s Build Back Better agenda have been progressively trimmed as the president fights to get the last couple votes it needs to passed, from more than $4.7 trillion down over 10 years (with an accompanying tax hike of greater than $3 trillion on the wealthy) to, now ... well, a tough-to-pin down smaller 13-digit number.
Entering this past weekend, during which negotiations were expected to continue, Bloomberg reported: "by the time it (the Build Back Better agenda) is finished, the legislation will be far less ambitious than the president and progressive lawmakers had hoped, after its scope and price tag were winnowed at the behest of two Senate moderates, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema ... Biden ran on the promise of providing free community college to all Americans who want it, but that’s one of the latest provisions to fall out of the bill, Biden said Thursday. Instead, he said the package may increase Pell grants for low-income college students by about $500."
Opposition to the agenda has been focused on several fronts: the large price tag and accompanying debt — issues being brought to the forefront by Wisconsin Republican Congressmen Glenn Grothman of Glenbeulah and Bryan Steil of Janesville — as well as a change that would allow the IRS to track transactions from nearly all U.S. bank accounts.
“I’m going to be continuing to push against this level of spending,” Steil, who has also criticized the IRS proposal, said during a radio interview last month. “I’m very concerned that we’re going to overheat the economy and enter an inflationary period that will impact folks all across the spectrum.”
A new New Deal?
Child poverty continues to be “a pernicious problem” that has gone on “for far too long,” Mason said while advocating for the passage of millions included in the agenda’s bills that would replace all lead pipes remaining in use throughout the country.
At its current pace, the City of Racine expects to have all of its lead pipes removed by 2046, a journey city leaders and health experts hope to expedite due to lead's irreversible effects on children.
Mason continued by saying the Build Back Better Agenda’s “investments in rail could really be transformative for a city like Racine … Access between Milwaukee and Chicago would really be transformative for us.”
He compared the agenda to the New Deal of the 1930s that was designed to get the U.S. out of the Great Depression. Mason, a former state legislator who stepped down to become Racine’s mayor in 2017, said that spending like this agenda — and accompanying tax increases on businesses and the wealthy — should be the norm, not just something passed at the end of a crisis like a pandemic or recession.
“The kinds of investments that the federal government used to make … would cover the lion’s share of these buildouts,” Mason said as he asked for “a return to the kind of commitment the federal government once had to communities like ours.”
According to the state Legislative Fiscal Bureau, shared revenue for counties and municipalities in the state have fallen (when adjusted for inflation) by 47% from 1996 to 2020.
"In dollar amounts, Shared Revenue fell from nearly $1.6 billion in 1996 to $830 million in 2020, a drop of $760 million," the Wisconsin Budget Project, which conducted the inflation adjustment, reported. "Meanwhile, local communities were responsible for providing services to a growing number of state residents, driving up costs."
Water and infrastructure
“We need tens of millions of dollars in upgrades to our wastewater system,” Rhodes-Conway said. The City of Madison, Rhodes-Conway said, is still only halfway through mapping its watersheds, and needs a lot of help in order to prevent future flooding.
Racine is planning at least $40 million in similar wastewater upgrades, the equivalent of approximately $518 per city resident.
“Local government does not have the luxury of not getting stuff done,” Rhodes-Conway said, a sentiment later echoed by Sorenson. Rhodes-Conway continued: “We have to provide services to our communities every day. It is frustrating to see Congress … not making any progress on this.”
Child care
Rhodes-Conway called shortages of child care providers a “crisis.”
Milwaukee in 2020 still had a higher percentage of lead-poisoned children than Flint did in 2015.
Sorenson said there are 300 children in Sheboygan alone on waitlists to get into day care; getting those kids into day care could make it easier for parents to work more hours and alleviate ongoing staffing shortages for employers nationwide.
“This has to be a collaborative approach,” Sorenson said. “Our budgets are constantly being restrained.”
According to a September analysis from the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank: "In the United States, child care has become one of the largest costs for families with young children. Over the past three decades, child care prices have risen at more than twice the rate of inflation, squeezing family budgets and pushing mothers out of the labor force ... The Build Back Better Act would lower these families’ annual child care costs by about $5,000 to $6,500 in most states."