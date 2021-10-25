Wisconsin’s Democratic mayors urge passage of Build Back Better by Congress

“It would be transformational ... if the Build Back Better agenda were adopted in Congress,” Mason said.

The proposals tied to the Biden administration’s Build Back Better agenda have been progressively trimmed as the president fights to get the last couple votes it needs to passed, from more than $4.7 trillion down over 10 years (with an accompanying tax hike of greater than $3 trillion on the wealthy) to, now ... well, a tough-to-pin down smaller 13-digit number.

Entering this past weekend, during which negotiations were expected to continue, Bloomberg reported: "by the time it (the Build Back Better agenda) is finished, the legislation will be far less ambitious than the president and progressive lawmakers had hoped, after its scope and price tag were winnowed at the behest of two Senate moderates, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema ... Biden ran on the promise of providing free community college to all Americans who want it, but that’s one of the latest provisions to fall out of the bill, Biden said Thursday. Instead, he said the package may increase Pell grants for low-income college students by about $500."