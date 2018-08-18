RACINE — For 40 years now, the Racine Art Museum has been featuring a catalog of photographed moments, structures landscapes from across the state in its biennial Wisconsin Photography exhibit.
Every two years, the RAM calls out for submissions from photographers across the state. There is no directing prompt or theme: simply send in any pictures you’ve taken and the museum will consider it for the exhibition.
“I see photos in everything,” said Martha Coaty, a Racine photographer who had two photos selected for the exhibit. “I’ve always had a camera with me.”
Wisconsin Photography 2018 opens Aug. 26 at the Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
By having this exhibition every two years, Curatorial Assistant Liz Siercks believes that the RAM is able to give a snapshot of what contemporary photographers are emphasizing in their work across the state, both in terms of form and content.
“We want to give an idea of the state of photography in Wisconsin,” Siercks said.
“There are so many different perspectives from all the artists (in the show),” Coaty added.
Coaty has been taking pictures since she was 11, when she received her first camera. Now 57, Coaty’s work is still constantly evolving, even if she doesn’t notice the changes as they happen.
“What’s interesting about (this biennial exhibition) is how my work has changed since 2012,” she said.
Ninety-nine artists submitted 982 total photos to be considered for Wisconsin Photography 2018. Juror Jennifer Jankauskas, the curator of art at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts in Alabama, narrowed that down to the 110 pictures from 52 photographers that will be displayed at the RAM.
The exhibit's opening reception, planned for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 26, will include an awards presentation and refreshments. The exhibition is scheduled to end on Nov. 24.
Artists behind the lens
This is the third time Coaty’s work has been selected for Wisconsin Photography, having been chosen in 2012 and 2014 as well.
Her two photos, both taken in 2018, that will be displayed at the exhibition are entitled “Circles, (because Pi goes on forever)” and “Geometry.”
“Circles” is a photograph of an old Racine crime map filled with circles, triangles and numbers that seem to be haphazardly placed across a sheet of yellow parchment. “Geometry,” which was taken near St. Francis in Milwaukee County, depicts a green-ish sky over the roof of a pure white building.
“I always try to capture stillness,” Coaty said. “‘Geometry’ really speaks to the simpleness of those shapes … I like to make art that people can have on their wall, something they won’t get tired of looking at.”
Susan LaCanne is also from Racine and her work will be featured in Wisconsin Photography for the first time. She is a graphic design and photography instructor at Gateway Technical College.
After spending a couple months in Italy earlier this year, she returned with a collection of photos depicting life abroad, 12 of which she submitted to the Racine Art Museum. Two photos taken in Venice were selected, the first time LaCanne's work will ever be shown in a juried show.
“I didn’t get obsessed with photography until about three years ago. That’s what it is, kind of an obsession," LaCanne said. "Photography has clicked for me recently ... "I'm a newbie to this kind of photography, fine art photography."
The first photo selected is a gondola driver, and the second depicts an empty boat floating in a canal in front of somebody's home.
“It's a very colorful image, similar to if our car was parked on the street in front of our home. That comparison was kind of amazing to me," LaCanne said.
Besides Coaty and LaCanne, there are several other Racine-based photographers whose work will be part of the exhibit: Magda Bowen, Judith Pannozo and Marc Wollman, as well as Valerie Christell from Burlington; David Fabian, Celia Schulz and Jim Wardrip from Mount Pleasant; Randy Urry from Union Grove; and Roy Schmidt from Waterford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.