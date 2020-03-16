29 Wisconsin residents aboard Grand Princess Cruise Ship safely back in state

MADISON — Twenty-nine Wisconsin residents who were aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked at the Port of Oakland in California last week were safely transported back to Wisconsin late Sunday night, according to a release from the governor's office.
The release states:
Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard were waiting to transport them back to their homes for self-quarantine.
Monday at 4:18 a.m. the 29 Wisconsin passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship were safely returned to their homes.
Two passengers chose to remain in quarantine in Texas under the custody of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HSS), citing personal reasons.
State officials continue to work with HHS to return home the seven Wisconsin passengers who remain in HHS custody in California. The National Guard troops were given hotel rooms at their final destinations.
Gov. Tony Evers announced in a March 12 press conference that Wisconsin was working to bring the cruise ship passengers home after a weeks-long ordeal due to confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus aboard the ship.
As of Monday morning, none of the returning Wisconsin citizens had tested positive for COVID-19 and all were asymptomatic, but the residents will follow Center for Disease Control and Wisconsin Department of Health Services protocols and continue to self-quarantine for the requisite 14-day period.
“We’re glad to finally have our folks back home in Wisconsin,” Gov. Tony Evers said in the release. “These individuals have gone through a harrowing experience full of uncertainty and fear over the past several weeks. But as I’ve said repeatedly, here in Wisconsin, we take care of one another."
More than 3,500 people were on board the Grand Princess which had 21 total cases of COVID-19.
Nearly 30 Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard mobilized to state active duty after the governor declared a public health emergency Thursday, and they were standing by to transport the residents home after they landed at the National Guard’s Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin.
From there, Guard members transported them home in state vans. The Soldiers and Airmen involved will self-monitor for 14 days upon the conclusion of their mission.