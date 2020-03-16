29 Wisconsin residents aboard Grand Princess Cruise Ship safely back in state

MADISON — Twenty-nine Wisconsin residents who were aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked at the Port of Oakland in California last week were safely transported back to Wisconsin late Sunday night, according to a release from the governor's office.

The release states:

Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard were waiting to transport them back to their homes for self-quarantine.

Monday at 4:18 a.m. the 29 Wisconsin passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship were safely returned to their homes.

Two passengers chose to remain in quarantine in Texas under the custody of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HSS), citing personal reasons.

State officials continue to work with HHS to return home the seven Wisconsin passengers who remain in HHS custody in California. The National Guard troops were given hotel rooms at their final destinations.

Gov. Tony Evers announced in a March 12 press conference that Wisconsin was working to bring the cruise ship passengers home after a weeks-long ordeal due to confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus aboard the ship.