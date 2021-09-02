Wisconsin Republicans infighting over whether they should sue UW System over its COVID-19 policies

MADISON — A second Republican legislator, state Sen. Robert Cowles of Green Bay, says he doesn’t support suing the University of Wisconsin System over its COVID-19 protocols.
Sen. Steve Nass, co-chair of the Legislature’s rules committee, has threatened to sue system officials if they don’t submit their COVID-19 plans to the committee for approval. A Republican-controlled legislative committee created a rule in early August requiring the System to submit its rules to the Legislature for approval.
System President Tommy Thompson has refused to capitulate, saying the system has the right to manage itself.
Nass lives in Whitewater and his district includes the southwestern corner of Racine County.
Cowles, a state senator, issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying he won’t support a legal challenge. He says tying the system’s hands is not in the best interests of local communities or businesses. He’s the first Republican senator to state a position on legal action.
Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke tweeted on Monday that a lawsuit would only add more confusion during an already stressful time.
After Cowles issued his statement Thursday, state Rep. Chuck Wichgers, a Muskego Republican whose district includes Waterford, stood with Nass in supporting a lawsuit against the UW System.
“I have been contacted by constituents — students, parents of students, and others — who object to UW Covid-19 mandates,” Wichgers stated. “This is about two fundamentally important issues: the heavy hand of government and the refusal of the UW System to follow the law. I will fight to make sure we remain free against the overbearing power of government.”
A news release from Wichgers on Thursday came with the title: “Rep. Wichgers Backs Legal Efforts to Preserve Medical Freedom on UW Campuses.”
Thompson has called for UW campuses to hold at least 75% of their classes in-person this fall.
The schools have implemented a range of protocols over the last few weeks designed to meet that goal, including mask and testing mandates. The system hasn’t imposed any vaccination requirements, however.