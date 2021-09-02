Wisconsin Republicans infighting over whether they should sue UW System over its COVID-19 policies

MADISON — A second Republican legislator, state Sen. Robert Cowles of Green Bay, says he doesn’t support suing the University of Wisconsin System over its COVID-19 protocols.

Sen. Steve Nass, co-chair of the Legislature’s rules committee, has threatened to sue system officials if they don’t submit their COVID-19 plans to the committee for approval. A Republican-controlled legislative committee created a rule in early August requiring the System to submit its rules to the Legislature for approval.

System President Tommy Thompson has refused to capitulate, saying the system has the right to manage itself.

Nass lives in Whitewater and his district includes the southwestern corner of Racine County.

Take advantage of this limited-time offer Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.

Cowles, a state senator, issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying he won’t support a legal challenge. He says tying the system’s hands is not in the best interests of local communities or businesses. He’s the first Republican senator to state a position on legal action.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}