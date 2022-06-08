Wisconsin Republicans are running for office at the gas pump

Republicans aren’t just running for office at Lincoln Day Dinners, in TV ads or by marching in civic parades. They’re at Mobils and Kwik Trips and Shells. They’re campaigning at gas stations.

With $5.09/gallon prices in neon lights behind them, the gas pumps are an effective backdrop to build up support (and for photo ops and campaign ads) while lambasting Democrats — namely Joe Biden.

For Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch seeking to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, she accused Evers of being “part of the problem” in a campaign video Thursday in which she fills up what looks like a minivan and points to the price on the gas pump: $4.799 per gallon for unleaded gas.

Kleefisch, Sen. Ron Johnson and Congressman Bryan Steil of Janesville have all taken the opportunity to criticize professed “green” policies of Democrats that are playing a factor in driving up gas prices, and to do so in publicized visits to gas stations.

The 2022 midterms are critical. Republicans could win control of the Senate. In Wisconsin, Evers is vulnerable. In a narrow election, anger over inflation and even more inflated gas prices could spell trouble for incumbents, especially those aligned with Democrats.

In response to Biden calling record-high gas prices a byproduct of an “incredible transition” away from nonrenewable polluting energy toward a cleaner future, Kleefisch said in the Thursday video “this incredible transition is nothing but painful for families like mine.”

Johnson in an April campaign video recorded at a Sun Prairie Kwik Trip, is told by a man getting just $20 of gas, “that’s all I can afford right now.”

Johnson tells that man: “I would argue the solution is: let’s get back to energy production and let’s drill for oil here in America.”

That template is being followed by Steil, who has made a few gas station stops across his southeastern Wisconsin district, getting campaign signatures from area residents and drumming up concerns about fast-rising gas prices while chatting with folks.

“We need an all-of-the-above approach to unleash American energy. We need to produce more oil and gas,” Steil told a reporter who tagged along on a May 27 stop at the Citgo in Yorkville, where Highway 20 passes underneath Interstate 94.

With Biden’s anti-new gas and oil production rhetoric, Steil said of gas companies: “They are petrified that they’re going to begin this investment and never be able to complete it.”

As Steil wrote in an April 19 open letter to Michael Regan, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency: “Since the start of the Biden Administration, the EPA has pursued policies that will lead to energy scarcity and higher prices.” Those actions, Steil wrote, “threaten to raise the cost of oil and gas production and transmission and power generation. Just as importantly, they send a message to American producers that discourages investment here …

“Specifically, the Biden Administration has agreed to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and on its very first day in office, chose to terminate the Keystone (XL) Pipeline project. Both actions will increase our reliance on hostile and unstable countries like Russia and contribute to higher prices.”

Biden has repeatedly brought up that there are 9,000 approved permits to drill for oil in the U.S.

Steil and others have countered by saying that getting a drilling permit is just one step of many, and energy companies don’t want to start the expensive process of drilling for oil if they might be forced to stop part way through. Steil noted that the Keystone XL Pipeline was going to be approved under President Barack Obama, who later reversed his position and forced the project to halt, before it was approved again during the Trump administration and rejected again under Biden.

Still, some say corporate greed may play a factor in rising gas prices. Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP and Shell all in 2022 reported their highest profits in seven years; not just revenue.

It's an international problem. Gas prices in France are averaging more than $8 per gallon, 60% higher than in the U.S., and the likes of Germany and the United Kingdom are in the same range.

That's largely driven by the response to the Russian war in Ukraine. While Russia provides about 8% of American oil imports, Russia provides a far greater share to much of Europe.

Many European countries are looking to cut off Russia, forcing their prices up even faster than the U.S.'s. And while the U.S. has the capability to produce gasoline domestically, many European nations don't have those natural resources.

Climate change impacts becoming 'unavoidable' Ron Johnson in July 2021 called climate change “bulls***,” despite the universal consensus from scientists that human beings’ actions are making the world warmer, to the detriment of humanity and life on the plant. As the Associated Press reported Feb. 28: "Deadly with extreme weather now, climate change is about to get so much worse. It is likely going to make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years with an 'unavoidable' increase in risks, a new United Nations science report says. "And after that watch out. "The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report said Monday (Feb. 28) if human-caused global warming isn’t limited to just another couple tenths of a degree, an Earth now struck regularly by deadly heat, fires, floods and drought in future decades will degrade in 127 ways with some being "potentially irreversible.'"

Republicans aren’t mentioning that in their gas station campaign promotions while Democrats aim to shoehorn that into the discourse.

On May 19, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, a Madison area Democrat, tweeted “Big Oil is bringing in record profits while you pay more at the pump. It’s time they stop #RippingOffAmericans.”

Rep. Kim Schrier, a Democrat from Washington state, on May 19 called it “infuriating” that spikes in gas prices were “happening at the same time that gas and oil companies are making record profits and taking advantage of international crises to make a profit. This must stop.″

Biden has floated anti-price gouging measures, but none have been put into place.

Evers and other bipartisan governors have asked Biden to suspend the federal tax on gas. Likewise, that idea hasn’t gained any traction.

When asked about companies’ record profits and Biden’s failed proposal for anti-gas price gouging legislation, Steil replied “Why was there no price gouging before?” I.e. Why were gas prices lower during the Trump and Obama administrations, but all of a sudden so much higher now, if it’s just price gouging pushing the price per gallon over $5?

Anthony Perrine, the third-generation owner of Kenosha’s Lou Perrine’s gas stations and convenience stores, agreed with Steil.

“This administration kind of set the tone … ‘Carbon emission was going to be the new boogeyman,’” Perrine said. “That slowed down a lot of production. Slowed down a lot of investment...

“Ultimately, presidents don’t control gas prices. But policies do.”

The future is coming. It’s not here yet.

Perrine said the Biden administration is trying to treat energy infrastructure “like a lightswitch,” as if the U.S. could quickly switch from gas-powered to electric vehicles.

That’s not possible. The U.S. is a far way away from being ready to have that many electric cars.

There are more gas stations in the United States (with an average of eight gas pumps each) than there are electric vehicle charging ports alone.

You can fill up a diesel truck in a matter of minutes at a gas station. Fully charging a Tesla can take hours; there aren’t EVs on the market that are really even viable to use on a road trip unless you’re willing to take some long breaks. When it comes to the supply chain, electric-powered semi-trucks have a max range of only about 350 miles, while gas-powered semis can go 2,000 miles — and also can refuel way quicker.

“I don’t want to sound nationalistic: but we have to produce things in our country,” Perrine said. “You can’t outsource everything.”

In September, Gov. Evers entered Wisconsin into a five-state Midwest partnership. In it, the governors of Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin agreed to work together to advance electric vehicle infrastructure.

Perrine still believes that electric vehicles are “the future,” but that future won’t be here in the 2020s.

There could be 10-13 million new jobs in building new electric infrastructure by 2030, but that doesn’t mean the new infrastructure will match what’s been built over the past century anytime soon.

Reporting from Matthew Daly of the Associated Press contributed to this article.

