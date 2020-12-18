Wisconsin receiving 14,625 fewer Pfizer vaccine doses in first round of distribution than expected

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, after his first attempt to get extra Pfizer doses to jumpstart Wisconsin’s vaccination effort was unsuccessful, is again calling on the federal government to give Wisconsin more of the vaccine crucial to ending the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a Friday news release Evers revealed that, on Thursday, he learned that Wisconsin would “only be receiving 35,100 doses of Pfizer, which is much less than expected after the initial doses allocated this week," which was originally scheduled to be 49,725.
Several other states — including Michigan, California, Iowa, Rhode Island, Kansas, and Colorado — have reported similar situations this week: where they learned that they wouldn't be getting as much of the vaccine as expected.
Wisconsin situation
The first allotment of Pfizer vaccine from the federal government was to be distributed purely on a population basis, state by state. Earlier this month, Evers had asked for some of the states less-hard hit by COVID to have some of their allotment diverted to help Wisconsin. Evers’ request went unanswered, and now Wisconsin is getting less of the vaccine than it expected.
“This is unacceptable,” Evers said in a statement. “Wisconsin citizens deserve the vaccine the federal government promised. Our health care workers and long-term care residents need this vaccine that is ready and available. We call on the federal government to send us more vaccine without delay.”
In his plea for Wisconsin to be prioritized, Evers cited how the pandemic has spread more widely and strained hospitals more than it has in other states. According to tracking of public data by The New York Times, three of the 20 communities (with at least 50,000 people) that have been “hardest hit” by the coronavirus — i.e., having the most cases per capita — are in Wisconsin: Beaver Dan, Fond du Lac and Green Bay.
According to the governor’s office, more than a third of Wisconsin’s hospitals “are anticipating critical staffing shortages within the next week.”
Vaccinations have begun in Wisconsin, with a few frontline workers across the state getting the first of two doses on Monday and in subsequent days.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says that it hopes those living in long-term skilled nursing facilities will be vaccinated before the end of 2020.
With federal emergency approval mostly complete, Wisconsin may be receiving doses of the Moderna vaccine as soon as next week.
‘A few days’ notice’
The release also blamed the federal government for interrupting and delaying vaccination planning on a state level.
“In addition to asking for its fair share of vaccine, Wisconsin officials also called on the federal government to provide clarity on COVID-19 vaccine allocations. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin National Guard, and Wisconsin Emergency Management have all been working around the clock to allocate and distribute vaccine throughout the state of Wisconsin,” the release from Evers’ office states.
“Currently, the federal government informs states of their allocation late in the week for the next week’s shipment. Planning logistics and allocation with only a few days’ notice at a time makes the work incredibly challenging and forecasting timelines impossible. Hospitals and clinics have been anxiously awaiting these doses to help protect their staff that are providing care to Wisconsin residents.”
Ascension Wisconsin begins COVID-19 vaccine rollout on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Franklin Campus
Lisa Wendt, ED RN, gets vaccinated at Ascension Franklin
Lori George, an RN in the ICU, at Ascension Franklin gets vaccinated
James Gruenewald, an RN in the ICU, at Ascension Franklin gets vaccinated
First Ascension Wisconsin COVID vaccine recipient was Dr. Joseph Weber, a pulmonologist at Ascension Franklin
Mike Gillard, pharmacist at Ascension Franklin, prepares a COVID-19 vaccination Wednesday
Mark Gustafson, an RT with Ascension Franklin, gets vaccinated Wednesday
