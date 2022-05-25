Wisconsin reacts to horror in Uvalde, Texas: Dems call on GOP to enact stricter gun laws

The day after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults at a Texas elementary school, Wisconsin Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul called on the state's Republican-controlled Legislature to ban homemade "ghost guns" and require universal background checks for gun buyers.

Separately, Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, circulated a petition calling on the Legislature to approve universal background checks and allow judges to take guns away from owners they deem risky.

In 2019 Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called his first special session encouraging legislators to pass those measures, but Republican leaders called the bills an infringement on Second Amendment rights and ended the special session just seconds after it began.

In Texas

Initial reports indicate the shooter shot his grandmother, posted on social media that he intended to commit a school shooting, drove to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, but then crashed his truck, exchanged gunfire with a police officer who was injured, got into the school, barricaded himself inside a single classroom and “began shooting anyone that was in his way,” Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday on NBC’s “Today.”

Law enforcement officers eventually killed the gunman. Multiple officers were reported to be shot non-fatally.

Wisconsin

Along with banning untraceable "ghost guns" and background checks, Kaul called for keeping guns out of the hands of domestic abusers, in reference to last week's unanimous Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that allows certain people convicted of domestic abuse to receive a concealed carry permit.

"These are steps that have broad public support," he said. "What we lack is legislative will."

In a social media post last week, the Racine Police Department reported that it had taken a 14-year-old with a 9mm "ghost gun" pistol into custody. “It might look like a normal gun but it is not," the post said. "This is a ghost gun, that includes a full auto-selector switch and a magazine that holds 40 rounds. Ghost guns do not have serial numbers and are untraceable firearms that are typically assembled at home from kits bought online. To truly emphasize the seriousness of this, a 14-year old juvenile had in his possession a fully automatic ghost gun. This is the reality Racine Police Officers are dealing with on a daily basis. If you see something, say something!”

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg; Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester; and several other Republican legislators did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In 2019, Vos reiterated Republican concerns that red-flag laws, under which people deemed to be threats by a court must surrender their firearms, would infringe upon due process. "We already have had these debates, we already know where people stand, I don't necessarily want to spend a bunch of time playing politics with this," Vos said.

Evers slammed the Legislature's inaction at the time. This year, Evers vetoed:

, which would have allowed concealed carry licensees to bring guns to places of worship located on school grounds, and AB 495, which would have allowed concealed carry licensees to bring guns in their vehicles on school grounds.

"Politicians, and Republican politicians in particular, need to be more concerned about parents than they are about the NRA (National Rifle Association)," Kaul said Wednesday. "They need to be more worried about about keeping kids safe than they are about keeping their political futures safe."

In Washington D.C., Republican Sen. Ron Johnson refused to answer whether he would support background checks for people who want to buy guns. Calling Tuesday's shooting "heartbreaking" in an interview with radio host James T. Harris, Johnson blamed the shooting on many Americans' secularization and called for stronger communities and "renewed faith."

Johnson on the U.S. Senate floor Wednesday also called for the passage of a measure authored that would codify the Federal Clearinghouse on School Safety into law. That measure, the Luke and Alex School Safety Act of 2021, calls for the clearinghouse to include information about threat prevention, preparedness, protection, mitigation, incident response and recovery.

"It’s a good idea," Johnson said on the U.S. Senate floor Wednesday. "It could save lives. It is an action when people are calling for action following this tragedy."

The legislation does not call for background checks for gun buyers. Neither chamber in Congress has voted on the measure.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly joined the calls for "reform" of gun laws in Wisconsin and nationally.

"The painful fact that gun violence and other societal challenges continue to spill into our schools requires me to engage in issues that extend beyond traditional school policy," Underly said in a statement. "The education of Wisconsin students and the safety of our children and educators in our schools must be addressed — not tomorrow, not next month, and not after the next loss of life."

In a statement Tuesday, Evers said "Our hearts are broken by the maddening and horrific act of gun violence in Uvalde. (Wisconsin first lady) Kathy and I are praying for the parents and families, educators and classmates, and an entire community that has been shattered by a merciless act of gun violence. We cannot accept that gun violence just happens. We cannot accept that kids might go to school and never come home. We cannot accept the outright refusal of elected officials to act. Enough has been enough for too damn long already."

Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.

