Wisconsin police can't enforce new tobacco 21 law without state law change; change proposed

MADISON — The federal government has raised the legal age to purchase tobacco and vaping products to 21, up from 18. But, without changes in state laws, local law enforcement officers are not able to enforce the new mandate.

Wisconsin’s state laws still say the minimum age to purchase tobacco or vape products is 18.

Since local law enforcement agencies enforce state laws and not federal laws, police departments can’t really do anything if a business continues to sell tobacco or vape products to 18-, 19- or 20-year-olds.

If a gas station, for example, were found to be selling cigarettes to customers who are 18 to 20 years old, Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke said “I’m not sure how we would proceed on that.”

Federal agents could enforce the nationwide law, but local police departments can’t. There are not many Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents snooping around local gas stations, looking for lawbreakers.

“There’s no teeth to it,” Marschke said of the federal legislation.