Wisconsin nonprofits could get a piece of $1 million to recruit, train teachers

In the midst of a teacher shortage, exacerbated by two years of a pandemic, Gov. Tony Evers has announced $1 million in funding for teacher training and recruitment.

“I’ve always said that what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state, and that’s why we have prioritized providing resources to our educators and our schools to ensure every kid in every community has access to a quality public education,” Evers said in a news release. “Our K-12 schools are among the best in the country, and I’m glad to be providing more resources to bring the best and brightest educators into our classrooms.”

A 2019 report from the Economic Policy Institute described the teacher shortage as “real, large and growing, and worse than we thought. When indicators of teacher quality — certification, relevant training, experience, etc. — are taken into account, the shortage is even more acute than currently estimated, with high-poverty schools suffering the most from the shortage of credentialed teachers.”

For the 2021-22 school year, Wisconsin has teacher shortages across subject areas, according to Teacher Shortages Areas data from the Department of Education. Racine Unified School District has not escaped this shortage, according to Racine Educators United President Angelina Cruz.

“Educator workload is at a crisis level,” Cruz said. “I think the pandemic has really pushed to the forefront all of the mounting problems that have been around for a pretty significant amount of time in public education: untenable workloads, low pay, and lack of input and school decisions, I think, are sort of the major themes.”

The district itself has recognized the shortage and “staffing challenges” when introducing a series of early release days to provide staff time to “catch up,” since many are often subbing and filling other extra duties during their normal prep time due to ongoing staffing challenges,” according to RUSD Spokesperson Stacy Tapp.

It remains unclear if RUSD could benefit from the grants, as only nonprofit organizations can apply for funding.

While it was too soon to know for certain, Tapp said in a message to The Journal Times that the grants were “definitely something we’ll want to consider pursuing, we just don’t have enough detail yet.”

Wisconsin nonprofit organizations will be able to apply for up to $500,000 from the Wisconsin Department for Workforce Development’s Expanded Wisconsin Fast Forward through March 4. The grant may be used to recruit, train and license educators in accordance with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction guidelines for serving low-income and or urban area school districts.

“Wisconsin students, no matter who they are or where they live, have the right to quality education,” DWD Secretary-designee Amy said in the release. “Investing in our teachers so that they can provide high-quality education is an investment in both our current workforce and future workforce generations.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.