Wisconsin nears 40,000 negative COVID-19 tests as testing increases; no new deaths in Racine County

Wisconsin's testing capacity for COVID-19 has really only increased over the past month and a half. Almost 4,000 tests were completed on Tuesday, a new daily high for the state's 25 testing labs.
Health leaders have repeatedly said that more testing will lead to a more accurate picture of the extent of the outbreak, considering as many as 1 in 4 people who have the virus are asymptomatic.
The new state coronavirus totals, according to the Department of Health Services, are:
- 3,721 confirmed cases (up 166 from Tuesday)
- 182 deaths (up 12 from Tuesday)
- 43,047 total tests completed (up 3,938 from Tuesday)
Another newly released stat from DHS shows that at least 17% of those who have been diagnosed are health care workers, at least 55% are not health care workers, and the remaining 28% are unknown.
Racine County
No new deaths related to coronavirus were reported Wednesday, snapping a three-day streak with one death reported per day. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Racine County remains at 6, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The number of confirmed cases has grown to 140 throughout the county. The City of Racine Health Department, which covers the city and the villages of Elmwood Park and Wind Point, has 64 cases. The Central Racine County Health Department, which covers the rest of the county, has the remaining 76 confirmed cases.
Milwaukee County has shown no signs of relinquishing its title as the epicenter of Wisconsin's outbreak. According to DHS, 105 people have died from COVID-19 there, to go along with 1,870 confirmed diagnoses and 7,905 negative tests.
Elsewhere in southeastern Wisconsin:
- Kenosha County has 204 confirmed cases and four deaths,
- Walworth County has 49 confirmed cases and two deaths, and
- Waukesha County has 238 confirmed cases and 10 deaths.
Gov. Tony Evers has also issued Emergency Order No. 26 on Monday, affecting child care centers. Primarily, the order says that certain inspections no longer have to be performed (thus reducing the chances of person-to-person contact), physical copies of some records no longer need to be kept on hand, certain centers can stay open later, and some rules regarding how food menus need to be posted have been suspended.
