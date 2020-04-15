Wisconsin nears 40,000 negative COVID-19 tests as testing increases; no new deaths in Racine County

The number of confirmed cases has grown to 140 throughout the county. The City of Racine Health Department, which covers the city and the villages of Elmwood Park and Wind Point, has 64 cases. The Central Racine County Health Department, which covers the rest of the county, has the remaining 76 confirmed cases.

Milwaukee County has shown no signs of relinquishing its title as the epicenter of Wisconsin's outbreak. According to DHS, 105 people have died from COVID-19 there, to go along with 1,870 confirmed diagnoses and 7,905 negative tests.

Elsewhere in southeastern Wisconsin:

Kenosha County has 204 confirmed cases and four deaths,

Walworth County has 49 confirmed cases and two deaths, and

Waukesha County has 238 confirmed cases and 10 deaths.

Gov. Tony Evers has also issued Emergency Order No. 26 on Monday, affecting child care centers. Primarily, the order says that certain inspections no longer have to be performed (thus reducing the chances of person-to-person contact), physical copies of some records no longer need to be kept on hand, certain centers can stay open later, and some rules regarding how food menus need to be posted have been suspended.

