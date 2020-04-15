Wisconsin nears 40,000 negative COVID-19 tests as testing increases; deaths surpass 180

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Wisconsin's testing capacity for COVID-19 has really only increased over the past month and a half. Almost 4,000 tests were completed on Tuesday, a new daily high for the state's 25 testing labs.

Health leaders have repeatedly said that more testing will lead to a more accurate picture of the extent of the outbreak, considering as many as 1 in 4 people who have the virus are asymptomatic.

The new state coronavirus totals, according to the Department of Health Services, are:

3,721 confirmed cases (up 166 from Tuesday)

182 deaths (up 12 from Tuesday)

43,047 total tests completed (up 3,938 from Tuesday)

Another newly released stat from DHS shows that at least 17% of those who have been diagnosed are health care workers, at least 55% are not health care workers, and the remaining 28% are unknown.

Racine County has not confirmed any new deaths since 4 p.m. Tuesday, although the confirmed case count in the county was up to 138 at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Six people in the county have died so far.