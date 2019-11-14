Wisconsin National Guard whistleblower who sparked sexual misconduct investigations is fighting discharge decision
0 comments

Wisconsin National Guard whistleblower who sparked sexual misconduct investigations is fighting discharge decision

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — A Wisconsin National Guard sergeant whose complaints spurred investigations into sexual misconduct in his unit is fighting his commanders’ decision to discharge him.

Wisconsin Air National Guard Master Sgt. Jay Ellis’ complaints of sexual assault and sexual harassment within the 115th Fighter Wing have sparked two federal investigations.

He alleges his superiors have retaliated by launching a review of his medical history in hopes of discharging him and denying him retirement benefits

He said last week that a medical evaluation board out of Scott Air Force Base has decided to discharge him.

He said Thursday he has declined to accept the decision, triggering an appeal process.

He has now been ordered to appear at a Dec. 3 hearing before a medical evaluation board at Randolph Air Force Base in Texas.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News