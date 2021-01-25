Wisconsin National Guard troops return from nation's capital

The Wisconsin National Guard has reported that the more than 550 guardsmen deployed to support and protect the inauguration of President Joe Biden last week have returned to Wisconsin.
The troops returned Friday and Saturday, traveling by bus from Washington, D.C., to their home stations' armories, according to Monday evening news release from the Guard.
They were among the 25,000 National Guard troops from across 50 states and four territories that were in the nation’s capital “to support security efforts” following threats and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that left five dead.
COVID-19 screenings were scheduled before and after the trip.
“Throughout the duration of their time in Washington D.C.,” the release stated. “Wisconsin National Guard troops lodged in hotels while off duty and had hot catered meals. While most worked at least 12-hour shifts, Wisconsin troops took breaks every few hours and had access to several warming areas during their breaks at places like the Capitol Visitors Center, the Library of Congress, and in nearby parking garages that also served as staging areas, according to Lt. Col. Matt McDonald, the commander of Joint Task Force Wisconsin.”
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., led a tour of the Capitol for the Guard as well.
In a letter to the troops involved, McDonald wrote that the citizen soldiers and airmen “conducted yourselves not only while on duty as a highly professional, visible force securing the perimeter of the nation’s capitol, but also while off-duty resting and preparing for the next mission … We cannot overstate how impressed we are by your performance, positivity, and professionalism in this volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous environment.”
The general manager of one of the hotels the National Guard booked also wrote in a message: “As I have gotten to know you and those in your command, it quickly became apparent to me that during all my years in hospitality, I have never encountered a more professional, dedicated, respectful, and courteous group of individuals … Every encounter with a member of your group has been nothing but pleasant and engaging. It has truly been one of the greatest highlights of my career.”
Delavan resident Sgt. Christopher Phillips said in a statement: “I’ve deployed to Kuwait, the southwest border, and lots of times in Wisconsin for state emergencies, but it was surreal being at the U.S. Capitol building to be part of something in the Constitution.”