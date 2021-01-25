 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin National Guard troops return from nation's capital
2 comments
topical top story

Wisconsin National Guard troops return from nation's capital

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}
50875474977_7e433860b5_o.jpg

Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from Joint Task Force Wisconsin pictured here at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center in Washington D.C. More than 550 Wisconsin National Guard members mobilized to support security efforts during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.

The Wisconsin National Guard has reported that the more than 550 guardsmen deployed to support and protect the inauguration of President Joe Biden last week have returned to Wisconsin.

The troops returned Friday and Saturday, traveling by bus from Washington, D.C., to their home stations' armories, according to Monday evening news release from the Guard.

They were among the 25,000 National Guard troops from across 50 states and four territories that were in the nation’s capital “to support security efforts” following threats and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that left five dead.

COVID-19 screenings were scheduled before and after the trip.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Throughout the duration of their time in Washington D.C.,” the release stated. “Wisconsin National Guard troops lodged in hotels while off duty and had hot catered meals. While most worked at least 12-hour shifts, Wisconsin troops took breaks every few hours and had access to several warming areas during their breaks at places like the Capitol Visitors Center, the Library of Congress, and in nearby parking garages that also served as staging areas, according to Lt. Col. Matt McDonald, the commander of Joint Task Force Wisconsin.”

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., led a tour of the Capitol for the Guard as well.

50874667988_b170742b2f_o.jpg

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis, leads a tour of masked and uniformed Wisconsin National Guardsmen while they were stationed in the nation's capital following the deadly Jan. 6 riot.

In a letter to the troops involved, McDonald wrote that the citizen soldiers and airmen “conducted yourselves not only while on duty as a highly professional, visible force securing the perimeter of the nation’s capitol, but also while off-duty resting and preparing for the next mission … We cannot overstate how impressed we are by your performance, positivity, and professionalism in this volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous environment.”

The general manager of one of the hotels the National Guard booked also wrote in a message: “As I have gotten to know you and those in your command, it quickly became apparent to me that during all my years in hospitality, I have never encountered a more professional, dedicated, respectful, and courteous group of individuals … Every encounter with a member of your group has been nothing but pleasant and engaging. It has truly been one of the greatest highlights of my career.”

Delavan resident Sgt. Christopher Phillips said in a statement: “I’ve deployed to Kuwait, the southwest border, and lots of times in Wisconsin for state emergencies, but it was surreal being at the U.S. Capitol building to be part of something in the Constitution.”

2 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
550 Wisconsin National Guard troops in D.C. for Inauguration Day; first deployment there since Civil War
Local News

550 Wisconsin National Guard troops in D.C. for Inauguration Day; first deployment there since Civil War

550 Wisconsin National Guard troops were on the ground in D.C. to support Wednesday's inauguration. It was the first time since the Civil War the Wisconsin National Guard was deployed to D.C. for something "besides for ceremonial purposes."

For Spc. Shane Kieslich, a native of Union Grove who is currently studying international business at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, it was his first time in D.C. since he was in seventh grade.

+2
WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition
Local News

WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition

"I used to listen to the radio on my way to the barbershop every weekend, they had this program called the Saturday Morning Blues Brunch," remembers Stephen Hull of the car rides that planted his love for the blues when he was 14.

Seven years later, now 21 and a self-taught guitarist, Hull's band — The Stephen Hull Experience, a blues-rock group based in Racine — is now a finalist for a national music competition.

+5
Steil says Biden's order stalling construction on Keystone Pipeline cost Wisconsinites their jobs
Local News

Steil says Biden's order stalling construction on Keystone Pipeline cost Wisconsinites their jobs

Even if more clean-energy jobs are coming in the next four years and beyond, “I don’t know if that’s a lot of solace to the men and women who lost their jobs this week that there might be a potential future job,” U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil said during a Friday morning press conference in Racine County. “A future job doesn’t pay the mortgage. It doesn’t pay the rent. It doesn’t cover the grocery bill.”

How those 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Racine County
Local News

How those 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Racine County

Don't expect the vaccination rollout to fly by quickly, however. According to CRCHD: "For those ages 65+, please note there are 28,822 residents of Racine County and 700,000 residents of Wisconsin who fall into the 65+ age group but Wisconsin is only receiving about 70,000 first doses per week. Not everyone in this age group will be able to be vaccinated immediately so we appreciate everyone’s patience."

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Legislators Want Vaccination Oversight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News