Wisconsin National Guard rises to COVID-19 call locally, statewide

U.S. Army Lt. Aria Schmitz of the 641st Troop Command of the Wisconsin National Guard, a chemical officer with the 457th Chemical Company, is commanding officer for the COVID-19 mobile testing team working at Horlick.

While Schmitz was anticipating the administration of 400-500 tests daily, actual numbers thus far have fallen well short of that, with 303 tests on Monday and 215 tests Tuesday. Traffic was extremely light on Wednesday morning between 9-10 a.m. when The Journal Times was on-site at Horlick.

"We've had positive experiences with the people coming in to get tested," Schmitz said. "They're grateful we're here to help with the testing ... to make sure everyone stays as safe as possible and ... limit the spread [of COVID-19]. If you haven't been tested, we're here to for you to come get tested..."

Schmitz, who has been conducting COVID-19 specimen collection clinics for the Guard since April 15 in Franklin, Green Bay, Beloit, Salem, Fox Lake and now, Racine, was mobilized on March 19 and expects to serve through the summer.