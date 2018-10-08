RACINE — Tuesday through Thursday, members of the Wisconsin Main Street Program and consultants are scheduled to visit the community as part of a strategic planning initiative. Downtown Racine Corporation is receiving a formal assistance visit as a result of joining the Main Street Program this summer.
“Community visioning” sessions are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, in the atrium at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., or from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday on Monument Square. The team is also scheduled to present its initial findings and recommendations during a presentation at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Learning and Development Room B at Johnson Bank, 555 Main St.
The purpose of the visit is to guide the future of Downtown revitalization efforts. The team will provide recommendations for action to Downtown Racine Corporation based on the Main Street Four-Point Approach, the objective of which is to recommend a course of action with specific activities for each of the four focus areas: design, economic vitality, organization and promotion.
Community members are encouraged to share their thoughts and perspectives as part of this visit by engaging with the planning process during either community visioning session. The sessions will also be on Facebook live and a final report is scheduled to be made available approximately one month following the visit.
