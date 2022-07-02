Corporate sites across the U.S are releasing toxins into the surrounding land, air and water on a regular basis — and often unbeknownst to surrounding communities.

After an accidental release from a chemical plant in West Virginia in 1985, Congress passed the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act. The act established the Environmental Protection Agency Toxic Release Inventory (TRI), which provides citizens with crucial information on the toxins being emitted locally and the names of companies doing the emitting. The TRI has allowed certain states to put emission-curbing legislation in place to safeguard public health, as was the case when Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker in 2019 passed legislation allocating $2.4 billion to climate change resilience.

Stacker.com analyzed data from the EPA TRI and the U.S. Census Bureau’s five-year American Community Survey to identify the percentage of each state’s population living in census tracts with toxic release sites, as well as the corporations and facilities responsible for emitting the highest amounts of toxins annually. These results, released in October 2021, reflect the last full year of data, 2020, from the 2020 National Analysis Dataset.

That analysis found that Wisconsin is the No. 1 state with the most people living near toxic release facilities per capita. A 2020 Chicago Tribune investigation found that the No. 1 contributor of toxic materials into Lake Michigan was We Energies’ Oak Creek power plant, located just north of the Racine County border along the lakefront.

The EPA’s TRI program recognizes 770 chemicals, with any site that manufactures or uses these chemicals at above-average levels qualifying for listing in the TRI. Chemicals described by the TRI as “toxic” are known to cause cancer or other negative health issues, as well as adverse effects on the environment. Facilities report the amounts of chemicals they release annually to the TRI, with the “release” of a chemical meaning that it is “emitted to the air or water, or placed in some type of land disposal.”

Wisconsin by the numbers Population living near toxic release sites: 37.3%

37.2% of state's white population

of state's white population 32.0% of state's Hispanic population

of state's Hispanic population 23.8% of state's Black population

of state's Black population 31.6% of state's Native American population

of state's Native American population 33.3% of state's Asian population

of state's Asian population 26.9% of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population

of state's Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander population Total number of sites: 842 Twenty-three of those 842 TRI sites are in Racine County, according to the EPA.

The facilities in the TRI are usually quite large and deal in electricity, metals, mining, chemicals or hazardous waste. However, not all toxic chemicals used by corporations are listed in the TRI, meaning that its inventory of toxin-emitting sites is not exhaustive.

The states with the second and third largest proportions of their populations living near near toxic release sites are Iowa (33.5%) and Wyoming (32.5%).

The three states with the fewest people living near toxic release sites, according to Stacker’s research, are Hawaii (6.5%), New York (8.3%) and California (8.4%).

Stacker (Stacker.com), founded in 2017, is a data analysis news organization that produced the majority of this report and is being republished here.

