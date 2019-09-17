MILWAUKEE — One of the latest victims of gunfire in Milwaukee is just one month old.
Police say the baby boy and a 20-year-old woman were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon on Milwaukee's northwest side. The two were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities are looking for suspects.
Man found dead in Appleton had been shot multiple times
APPLETON — Police say an autopsy has confirmed the death of a man in Appleton was the result of multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers responding to a disturbance involving several people in a basement early Sunday found the man's body. Police are trying to find witnesses to the shooting.
You have free articles remaining.
An autopsy was done Monday at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.
Widows to speak at hearing on police insurance bill
MADISON — Widows of three Wisconsin police officers killed on duty are slated to speak on a bipartisan bill that would require municipalities to pay health insurance premiums for slain officers' immediate survivors.
Ashley Birkholz, Kara Weiland and Charlette Nenning will address the Senate judiciary committee Tuesday.
Craig Birkholz, a Fond du Lac officer, was shot in standoff in 2011. Jason Weiland, an Everest Metro detective, was killed during a shooting spree in Wausau in 2017. LeRoy Nennng, a Sheboygan County sheriff's lieutenant, was hit by a car in 2004 at the scene of a vehicle fire.
The bill would require municipalities to cover premiums for slain officers' spouses and children. The state would reimburse the locals from a public safety fee that communication providers and wireless retailers collect from customers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.