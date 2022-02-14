Wisconsin Humane Society reduces dog adoption fees by 50% through Feb. 18

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) announced that all adoption fees for adult dogs have been reduced by 50% through Friday, Feb. 18. Dogs who have been available for adoption for 10 days or longer, dubbed “benchwarmers,” have fees of just $25.

Across the organization’s five campuses, there are nearly 40 dogs available for adoption, including several dogs who have unique behavioral or medical conditions that make finding a good match a bit more challenging. WHS hopes that this special promotion will inspire potential adopters to consider taking the leap and bringing home a new canine companion.

Adoptions at WHS are first-come as long as it’s a good fit. As part of the adoption fee, dogs available for adoption been spayed or neutered, microchipped and have received initial vaccinations. Adopters also go home with a certificate for a free vet exam and a starter bag of food. For information about available animals and the adoption process at each location, go to wihumane.org.

