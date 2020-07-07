Wisconsin Humane Society Racine County campus open for animal adoptions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Humane Society's Racine County campus is now open for pet adoptions, but only three days a week and by appointment, the organization announced this week.

The new facility is located at 8900 16th St., at the corner of 16th and 90th Streets in Mount Pleasant.

Anyone interested in adopting must make an appointment by calling 262-554-6699. Walk-ins are not allowed.

Those who will be bringing an animal to WHS should also call in advance to make an appointment so that WHS is prepared for the animal's arrival.

Humane Society officials said that all visitors must be wearing a mask or face covering before entering the facility and should maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from other people once inside.

WHS only had three cats available for adoption at the Racine campus as of Tuesday and no dogs, but more animals will be available in the coming days. Before calling to make an appointment, check the website at wihumane.org/adopt to confirm there are animals at the designated campus that are of interest.

Adoption hours