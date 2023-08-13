CALEDONIA — Animal lovers descended on Cliffside Park on Saturday to partake in the the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus’ Pet Walk. Participants walked the trails and enjoyed music, vendors and exhibitor booths. Attendees also took their chances on the prize wheel and games, while their pets played in the doggie splash zone.

“It’s just a great community event,” said Jenny Mueller, vice president of development for WHS. Mueller said the Pet Walk is the largest fundraiser for the organization’s Racine campus, adding that it “helps us to provide all the support we need for thousands of animals that we serve each year.”

Christine Turcotte visited the Pet Walk for the first time with her dog Freya, who she got from the Milwaukee campus five years ago. Turcotte, who has volunteered with the Humane Society, said she wanted to support the cause because she believes the Humane Society is “a great organization.” Families also attended the Pet Walk. Whinter Andersson brought her children and dogs, calling it a “fun little tradition.”

Mueller said she believes pet owners, especially Humane Society alumni, are motivated to support the event. “I think animal lovers, dog lovers, are a group of people that are just super passionate about having fun things to do for their dogs and support a mission that is important to them,” she said.

