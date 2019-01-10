RACINE — The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) has announced a $500,000 matching gift challenge to help complete fundraising efforts for the organization’s new animal shelter planned for Racine County.
With support from the community, WHS has secured $4.9 million toward the project goal of $5.9 million. This includes public funds raised of $2.9 million and a commitment by the WHS board of directors that allows up to $2 million of WHS invested funds to be used toward the project.
With $1 million remaining to raise, an anonymous donor has committed to matching all monetary donations and pledges dollar-for-dollar, up to $500,000, made through Oct. 31, 2019.
The matching gift challenge will ultimately help WHS build a new animal shelter at the northeast corner of 16th and 90th streets in Mount Pleasant, where they purchased land in 2016. The building will feature expanded animal housing, community space for training, youth programs and community events, and a modern veterinary clinic for shelter animals, all ensuring that the organization will be able to meet the needs of animals and the people who love them — now and in the future.
“We need to get the animals out of our Chicory Road facility,” said Anne Reed, president and CEO of WHS. “The building is too small and simply inadequate for the needs of both the animals and people we serve in Racine County.”
WHS acquired the Countryside Humane Society in Racine County in 2013. The building was originally a potato barn and despite renovations to improve the facility, the building does not meet WHS standards for animal care or public service, and is too small for the volume of local animals coming into the facility. To uphold their promise that every animal in adoption has as long as it takes to find a new home, WHS had to add an outdoor trailer to properly isolate contagious illness among cats.
“We are grateful for the tremendous support of this project, and the finish line is now in sight,” said Reed. “But we need help to close the campaign. Whether you can donate $20 or $20,000, every gift will be doubled, making an even bigger impact.”
For more information about the project or to make a gift, contact Jenny Mueller, vice president of Development, at 414-431-6128 or jmueller@wihumane.org. To donate online, go to www.unleashthepotential.net.
