Wisconsin hospital leaders say they have no capacity 'for that next wave'

COVID-19 is surging in Wisconsin, and hospitals across the state are feeling the strain.

Medical-system leaders across the state are reporting that their facilities cannot handle any more waves of patients.

The public can help prevent hospitals from being truly overwhelmed by getting vaccinated against COVID-19, and thus greatly reduce the chances of being hospitalized because of or dying from the novel coronavirus, experts and health leaders have continued to say in the hopes of raising Wisconsin’s vaccination rate — which lags the national average.

Vaccines proving their worth 59.2% of Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, just shy of the national rate of 60.1%; in Racine County, 56.6% of residents have been fully vaccinated. Vaccinated people still appear to be one-fifteenth as likely than those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to die from the novel coronavirus. In October, among every 100,000 unvaccinated people in Wisconsin, there were: 27.3 coronavirus-related deaths

132 hospitalizations

2255.1 cases Among every 100,000 fully vaccinated Wisconsinites: 1.8 coronavirus-related deaths

12.2 hospitalizations

456.4 cases Medical experts say that although people who are vaccinated can still spread COVID-19, they are less likely to spread it than unvaccinated people. Among those filling Wisconsin's hospital beds with COVID-19, “Those patients are overwhelming unvaccinated, in terms of who is ending up in our hospitals and in our ICU beds," said Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said Wednesday. In encouraging Wisconsinites to get vaccinated, Gov. Tony Evers said “We can’t let our hospitals go into crisis mode here, folks.” — Data from OurWorldInData.org, Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Some state hospitals turning people away due to being stretched thin by COVID-19 patient surge Stroke survivors being turned away. More patients on ventilators than ever. The threat of a new, little-understood COVID-19 variant that may already be in Wisconsin. Health leaders believe the current state of the pandemic in Wisconsin could be worse than it’s ever been before.

Hospitals in the Fox River Valley and north central Wisconsin report having only one or two intensive care unit beds available. At least one hospital in Green Bay reports it has had to force patients to go to hospitals more than 100 miles away for treatment because it was too full.

More than 97% of the state’s ICU beds and 98% intermediate care beds “are currently in use in hospitals across our state,” Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said during a call with reporters Wednesday. “We have not seen this level of disease activity since December of 2020.”

Hospitals in the northwestern and western part of the state reported having no ICU availability. In southeastern Wisconsin, the eight-county region that includes Racine County, the number of available beds was cut in half from 30 on Monday to 15 on Tuesday.

Citing data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association, “only 37 of the state’s 1,331 ICU beds were available as of yesterday. When our beds are full of COVID-19 patients, and our health care providers are stretched thin, hospitals have to go on diversion — turning away patients who need care and causing folks to travel miles from home for care,” Gov. Tony Evers said during Wednesday’s call. “If you’re worried about our kids recovering, if you’re worried about our economy, if you’re worried about rising costs and where our economy is headed, get vaccinated.”

As of Tuesday, 418 COVID-19 patients were in ICUs statewide, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported, and thus were taking up nearly a third of the state’s intensive care capacity. “Those patients are overwhelming unvaccinated, in terms of who is ending up in our hospitals and in our ICU beds,” Timberlake said.

At a Wisconsin Health News online forum, Eric Conley, CEO of Wauwtosa’s Froedtert Hospital said: “We are full. Period.”

“The public all over the country (is) sick and tired and feels the pandemic is over, but it’s not,” Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit told a reporter Wednesday.

Local systems

Advocate Aurora Health Spokesperson LeeAnn Betz said in an email Wednesday that “over the past month, our COVID-19 inpatient census has more than doubled. We currently have 749 COVID-19 inpatients across our system — including 57 in southern Wisconsin. Beds are very tight, and the situation is complicated by workforce shortages impacting many industries across the nation. Despite the challenges, we have the flexibility as an integrated health system to move around resources including staff, equipment, and supplies, when and where needed.”

Ascension Wisconsin reports Wednesday that “there are 167 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Ascension Wisconsin hospitals. Most of these patients are unvaccinated … these are among the highest numbers we have seen this year but not as high as our peak COVID-19 patient volumes in November 2020 … this increase directly impacts the ability of all of our local health systems to provide care to other patients who do not have COVID-19, but require hospitalization for another reason.”

Asking for help

Timberlake said that DHS is in the process of requesting “hospital reserve teams” from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help Wisconsin hospitals deal with the surge. “These teams will be disbursed around the state and will add important capacity, especially in intensive care units.” If approved, those teams likely still would not be here for weeks, Timberlake said.

The state reports that it already has 360 staff members stationed temporarily at 65 hospitals and nursing homes around the state to deal with staffing falling short of facilities’ needs, but more than 200 other facilities have requested help — a sign that the state’s surge protocols are already being overwhelmed.

“This is fundamentally a staffing challenge, as our health system leaders have been telling us,” Timberlake said.

Added Evers: “Our state and nation were facing a health worker shortage long before this pandemic hit.”

National Guard members continue to help support vaccination and testing efforts and for some other staffing support. Evers said there are no plans to ask for more help from the guard.

“There is not a finish line in sight,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, DHS chief medical officer, who noted that influenza vaccination rates are lower this year than last year, which could create a compounding problem since the state’s medical facilities “don’t have capacity to treat large numbers of people who are sick and require hospitalization with influenza” because so many beds are already filled with COVID patients and those hospitalized for reasons unrelated to the pandemic.

“We don’t have any more capacity for that next wave of a contagious illness,” added Timberlake.

The 7-day average for new infections in Wisconsin is more than 3,500, which is the highest it’s been in a year, according to state health officials.

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard, there were 1,630 people in the state hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon. That’s an increase of 212 over the past week. More than 400 of those patients are in intensive care units, where beds are in short supply, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

“Unfortunately, it’s not looking good and I don’t think it’s looking good for anybody across the state or even across state lines. Our ICUs are pretty much full,” said Dr. Imran Andrabi, CEO of Wisconsin-based ThedaCare.

The surge is blamed entirely on the delta variant of COVID-19, Timberlake said, not on the new omicron variant which may even be less disease-causing than the delta variant.

Three more cases of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 have been found in Wisconsin, officials said Wednesday. At least some of the omicron cases do not involve travel, which Westergaard said suggests “there’s a low level of the omicron variant spreading in communities in Wisconsin.”

Heather Poyner and David Wahlberg of Lee Newspapers and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

