Wisconsin health officials promoting Paxlovid, an antiviral pill that may prevent severe COVID-19 illness

Now that Wisconsinites have treatment options for COVID-19 in pill form, Ascension Wisconsin wants to get the word out about one in particular.

Paxlovid is an antiviral drug that is nearly 90% effective at preventing severe illness from COVID-19 and has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by about the same percentage, research shows.

The U.S. has committed to purchase 20 million treatment courses, more than any other country in the world, the White House said in a statement Tuesday. Since December 2021, the Biden administration has distributed COVID-19 oral antivirals directly to states, tribes, territories and community health centers for free.

Last week, the World Health Organization strongly recommended and called for greater use of Paxlovid.

Pfizer makes the oral antiviral drug, which is a combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets sold under the name Paxlovid.

Paxlovid is stocked on local pharmacy shelves, but many consumers remain unaware of its availability and their eligibility for this antiviral medication.

Paxlovid doesn’t always mix with other drugs, so physicians and pharmacists should help patients know if it is safe and advisable to use Paxlovid. There are alternatives for treatment should patients not qualify. Other COVID-19 oral antiviral pills include Lagevrio (molnupiravir) and monoclonal antibody treatments include Evusheld and Bebtelovimab.

When Wisconsin first received Paxlovid in January, supply was limited.

Ascension Wisconsin’s regional infectious disease pharmacist Jim Davis said it was expected that the demand would exceed the short supply. However, that was not the case. Not many people knew about it.

“This one fell through the cracks,” Davis said. Now pharmacy shelves are stocked and there are few demands. Ascension has been bringing the medicine to the attention of its physicians and patients, and now it’s hoping to let the greater community know.

This medication is intended for emergency use for people at high risk of severe disease and hospitalization, such as those who are unvaccinated against COVID-19, as well as older or immunosuppressed patients. It’s for treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and children 12 years old and older weighing at least 88 pounds who have a positive COVID test.

These people could benefit from early intervention, according to health officials.

Paxlovid was additionally in short supply nationally after Food and Drug Administration authorization Dec. 21, but the Biden administration worked with Pfizer to accelerate the delivery of these pills, and they are now in ample supply, the White House said.

The president’s National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan lays out a map ensuring that these pills, along with other treatments, are available.

Specifics

Paxlovid requires a doctor’s prescription and must be taken as soon as possible after testing positive for COVID-19. In order to be effective, Paxlovid should be taken no more than five days after symptoms begin.

Those with COVID-19 symptoms should not delay getting tested, and, if the test comes back positive, call their doctor immediately to see if an antiviral medication is available to them. This includes when receiving a positive result through at-home testing kits.

People in the high-risk category that can benefit from the medication include anyone who’s unvaccinated against COVID-19 as well as those suffering from cancer, chronic kidney or liver disease, diabetes, HIV, an autoimmune disease and a multitude of other conditions, Davis said. He mentioned the medication is not a replacement for the vaccine, but is a good opportunity for those who have not received the vaccine.

The medication works by blocking the enzyme that’s responsible for virus replication. Davis said it doesn’t matter what the surge in cases look like, Paxlovid works with the body’s cells where the virus is replicating.

“That’s why this medication is so wonderful,” Davis said.

Patients are to take pills twice a day for five days. Potential side effects include unpleasant taste and diarrhea, but both aren’t severe, Davis said.

More than 20,000 pharmacies stock the medication; it’s available at Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/treatments.htm, provides a map that lists the locations where patients can find Paxlovid available.

Davis said it’s important for those that are at high risk to call their doctor as soon as they test positive even if severe symptoms don’t occur immediately because severe symptoms such as shortness of breath may start several days later.

At that point, the immune system may overreact and cause “great deals of inflammation,” Davis said, which makes for other complications.

“You have to be your own at-home advocate,” Davis said. “The more high risks you have, the more reason you have to call your physician.”

