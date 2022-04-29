Wisconsin health officials promoting Paxlovid, an antiviral pill that may prevent severe COVID-19 illness

Now that Wisconsinites have treatment options for COVID-19 in pill form, Ascension Wisconsin wants to get the word out about one in particular.
Paxlovid is an antiviral drug that is nearly 90% effective at preventing severe illness from COVID-19 and has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by about the same percentage, research shows.
The U.S. has committed to purchase 20 million treatment courses, more than any other country in the world, the White House said in a statement Tuesday. Since December 2021, the Biden administration has distributed COVID-19 oral antivirals directly to states, tribes, territories and community health centers for free.
Last week, the World Health Organization strongly recommended and called for greater use of Paxlovid.
Pfizer makes the oral antiviral drug, which is a combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets sold under the name Paxlovid.
Paxlovid is stocked on local pharmacy shelves, but many consumers remain unaware of its availability and their eligibility for this antiviral medication.
Paxlovid doesn’t always mix with other drugs, so physicians and pharmacists should help patients know if it is safe and advisable to use Paxlovid. There are alternatives for treatment should patients not qualify. Other COVID-19 oral antiviral pills include Lagevrio (molnupiravir) and monoclonal antibody treatments include Evusheld and Bebtelovimab.
When Wisconsin first received Paxlovid in January, supply was limited.
Ascension Wisconsin’s regional infectious disease pharmacist Jim Davis said it was expected that the demand would exceed the short supply. However, that was not the case. Not many people knew about it.
“This one fell through the cracks,” Davis said. Now pharmacy shelves are stocked and there are few demands. Ascension has been bringing the medicine to the attention of its physicians and patients, and now it’s hoping to let the greater community know.
This medication is intended for emergency use for people at high risk of severe disease and hospitalization, such as those who are unvaccinated against COVID-19, as well as older or immunosuppressed patients. It’s for treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and children 12 years old and older weighing at least 88 pounds who have a positive COVID test.
These people could benefit from early intervention, according to health officials.
Paxlovid was additionally in short supply nationally after Food and Drug Administration authorization Dec. 21, but the Biden administration worked with Pfizer to accelerate the delivery of these pills, and they are now in ample supply, the White House said.
The president’s National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan lays out a map ensuring that these pills, along with other treatments, are available.
Specifics
Paxlovid requires a doctor’s prescription and must be taken as soon as possible after testing positive for COVID-19. In order to be effective, Paxlovid should be taken no more than five days after symptoms begin.
Those with COVID-19 symptoms should not delay getting tested, and, if the test comes back positive, call their doctor immediately to see if an antiviral medication is available to them. This includes when receiving a positive result through at-home testing kits.
People in the high-risk category that can benefit from the medication include anyone who’s unvaccinated against COVID-19 as well as those suffering from cancer, chronic kidney or liver disease, diabetes, HIV, an autoimmune disease and a multitude of other conditions, Davis said. He mentioned the medication is not a replacement for the vaccine, but is a good opportunity for those who have not received the vaccine.
The medication works by blocking the enzyme that’s responsible for virus replication. Davis said it doesn’t matter what the surge in cases look like, Paxlovid works with the body’s cells where the virus is replicating.
“That’s why this medication is so wonderful,” Davis said.
Patients are to take pills twice a day for five days. Potential side effects include unpleasant taste and diarrhea, but both aren’t severe, Davis said.
More than 20,000 pharmacies stock the medication; it’s available at Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/treatments.htm, provides a map that lists the locations where patients can find Paxlovid available.
Davis said it’s important for those that are at high risk to call their doctor as soon as they test positive even if severe symptoms don’t occur immediately because severe symptoms such as shortness of breath may start several days later.
At that point, the immune system may overreact and cause “great deals of inflammation,” Davis said, which makes for other complications.
“You have to be your own at-home advocate,” Davis said. “The more high risks you have, the more reason you have to call your physician.”
Q&A: New coronavirus treatment pills
Who should take these pills?
The antiviral pills aren’t for everyone who gets a positive test. The pills are intended for those with mild or moderate COVID-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill. That includes older people and those with other health conditions like heart disease, cancer or diabetes that make them more vulnerable. Both pills were OK'd for adults while Paxlovid is authorized for children ages 12 and older.
Who shouldn't take the pills?
Merck’s molnupiravir is not authorized for children because it might interfere with bone growth. It also isn't recommended for pregnant women because of the potential for birth defects. Pfizer's pill isn't recommended for patients with severe kidney or liver problems. It also may not be the best option for some because it may interact with other prescriptions a patient is taking. The antiviral pills aren't authorized for people hospitalized with COVID-19.
What's the treatment window?
The pills have to be started as soon as possible, within five days of the start of symptoms. Cough, headache, fever, the loss of taste or smell and muscle and body aches are among the more common signs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers a website to check your symptoms.
Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease specialist at Duke University Hospital, advises getting a test as soon as you have symptoms of COVID-19.
“If you wait until you have started to get breathless, you have already to a large extent missed the window where these drugs will be helpful,” Wolfe said.
Where can I get the pills?
You'll need a prescription first from a doctor or other authorized health worker. The U.S. government is buying the pills from Merck and Pfizer and providing them for free, but supplies will be limited initially. They'll be shipped to states where they will be available at drugstores, community health centers and other places. Treatment lasts five days.
Some pharmacists may be able to administer a quick COVID-19 test and prescribe the pills all in one visit. They already do this in many states for flu or strep throat.
Will the pills work against Omicron?
The pills are expected to be effective against omicron because they don’t target the spike protein where most of the variant’s worrisome mutations reside. The two pills work in different ways to prevent the virus from reproducing.
Are there other options?
Yes, but they aren't as easy to use as a pill: They are given by IV or injection, typically at a hospital or clinic. Three drugs provide virus-fighting antibodies, although laboratory testing suggests the two aren’t effective against omicron. British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline's antibody drug appears to work, and officials say they are working to increase the U.S. supply. The only antiviral drug approved in the U.S., remdesivir, is for people hospitalized with COVID-19.
AP Health Writer Matthew Perrone contributed to this report. Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter at @thpmurphy.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.