Wisconsin health officials are worried that this year's flu season could be especially bad

What if I’ve already been sick? Should I still get a flu vaccine?

Stephan Kurdas, City of Racine Public Health Department lab services coordinator, encouraged those who have already gotten sick with the flu in recent months to still get vaccinated.

The flu vaccine contains a cocktail that protects against serious illness from four different influenza strains. “If you got influenza A, that doesn’t mean you’re protected from influenza B,” Kurdas explained.

This year’s flu vaccine “looks like it is a very good match” for preventing the flus that are going around, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director, said last week.

Tom Haupt, a respiratory disease epidemiologist, said the vaccine was about 50% effective in preventing serious illness in the Southern Hemisphere during its flu season this past summer. That compares to 10% to 60% in previous years in the Northern Hemisphere, according to the CDC.

Those who get vaccinated are doing their part to “help manage our health care resources,” Kurdas said.

He added: “We know that masks are a really good resource and are simple to apply,” in order to prevent the spread of illness.

“I want to reinforce that the masking, staying home, washing your hands — those are recommendations that we have right now for the flu and RSV; it wasn’t unique to COVID,” said Dr. Janice Litza of Ascension Wisconsin. Doing those things “will really help prevent transmission and protect our loved ones.”

Even during the holidays when families want to be together in person, Litza said that, if you are sick, “to really show your love for your family, you really need to mask up and stay home.”

Racine County Health Officer Jeff Langlieb added that disinfecting surfaces that are commonly touched is also a good way to prevent the spread of germs. “It’s always been the message, and it still is.”