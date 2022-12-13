Wisconsin health officials are worried that this year's flu season could be especially bad

RACINE — “There has been an uptick” in hospitalizations related to COVID-19 and in intensive care unit hospitalizations in recent weeks, leading health officials to re-up their pleas for members of the public to get vaccinated against seasonal flu strains and get a COVID-19 vaccine booster if they have not already.
“Our region, we’re seeing a growing trajectory” in the spread of transmittable illnesses, said Stephan Kurdas, City of Racine Public Health Department lab services coordinator. “This is going to be an interesting season for us, because this is the first (flu) season we’re having with all the public health measures (from COVID-19, such as required masking in certain places) relaxed.”
In the eight-county region that includes Racine, Milwaukee and Kenosha, COVID-19 hospitalizations grew by 14% over the past two weeks, the state Department of Health Services is reporting.
But causing more concern for health officials right now is that a spike in influenza cases is coming earlier than usual. This could mean the tip of the spike will be much higher than normal, or that — like what was seen in early 2020 — there will be multiple spikes.
Not only would this mean that more people are getting sick, but also that limited health care resources will continue to be strained for longer than normal.
Some hospitals and long-term care facilities are already facing shortages of medications such as albuterol for treating RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) and Tamiflu for treating the flu, Tom Haupt, a DHS respiratory disease epidemiologist, told reporters Tuesday morning.
Vaccinations doubly encouraged
Influenza vaccination rates are worryingly low in the Racine area, according to Kurdas and Dr. Janice Litza, Ascension Wisconsin’s chief medical officer for the southeastern corner of the state.
Approximately 26.5% of Racine County residents have received a flu vaccine so far this year. “That’s lower than normal,” Kurdas said. “The uptake has been low.”
Racine County’s 26.5% is below the statewide rate of 31%. More than 65% of Wisconsin residents age 65 and older have received a flu vaccine this year.
“Our vaccination rate is pretty low for the flu this year,” Litza said. “The big message we want to give is that it’s not too late to vaccinate, for the flu and for the COVID boosters.”
Spikes and percentages
There is a spike of flu cases in winter every year. But when cases start to spike early, there’s no telling how much more the flu will spread, and there remains more time in winter for a double spike to occur.
In a typical year, a spike would mean 2-5.5% of those who come in contact with an urgent care clinic or emergency room present influenza-like illness. In the past four years, the spike has occurred between the first and 15th weeks of the year.
But as of Dec. 4, the end of the 48th week of the year, the percentage of outpatients presenting with influenza-like illness was already up to 4%.
“We’ve definitely peaked sooner across the country, including all of our sites across Wisconsin,” Litza said.
If this continues, the spike could plateau above 6%.
“There’s no indication the increase will be stopping anytime soon,” Haupt said.
A spike above 6% and/or multiple spikes would likely put a greater strain on hospital resources than what was seen even in the extraordinary flu season of 2019-2020, when there were two spikes above 5% in less than two months in early 2020; 105 children in the U.S. died as a result of the flu that season, the highest number in a decade, according to the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention.
The spread of the flu sharply ended in the spring of 2020 once COVID-19 lockdowns were implemented.
Hospitalizations
Currently, hospitalizations do not appear to be putting hospitals at crisis levels of demand, as seen in late 2020 and again in late 2021 — not yet at least.
From Nov. 1, 2021, to Jan. 16, 2022, the approximate number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin grew from 951 to 2,365. This season, the fall numbers are considerably lower. As of Nov. 2, 2022, there were 503 COVID hospitalizations in the state; that had grown to only 550 on Dec. 6.
Still, ICU beds are more full than usual.
Throughout the first seven months of 2021, ICU bed use in Wisconsin was consistently below 60%, before spiking to more than 80% in January 2022 amid a surge in severe COVID-19 cases. Throughout 2022, ICU bed availability has never been greater than 35% — meaning at least 65% of all of the state’s ICU beds have been filled every day so far this year.
As of Dec. 6, DHS reported that 75.9% of Wisconsin’s ICU beds were filled.
“Hospitals are always pushed to the limit during typical flu seasons,” said Racine County Health Officer Jeff Langlieb; but now, “daily ICU and acute bed occupancy rates are high … They (hospitals) are already nearing max capacity, and then we’re talking about a possible surge of influenza, RSV, COVID-19 (patients).”
To protect health care capacities, five Wisconsin health systems — Access Community Health Centers, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, SSM Health, UnityPoint Health-Meriter and UW Health — came together Monday to issue a statement. They asked members of the public experiencing mild or moderate symptoms of illness to not go to the emergency room or urgent care facilities. In the co-issued statement, the health systems said that wait times at ERs and other health care facilities are becoming unnecessarily long, making more difficult for health care workers to treat those with the most serious symptoms first.
Health officials are advising those experiencing mild-to-moderate symptoms to set up virtual appointments with their health care providers, rather than go wait in line in person.
Litza concurred. “That’s probably the best option if you have mild symptoms: a virtual visit.”
RSV
A report issued in the final week of November from the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene said flu and COVID-19 activity are high. The spread of RSV, along with rhinovirus and enterovirus — which can cause cold-like symptoms — is “very high” in Wisconsin.
That’s not atypical for this season. The spread of RSV is “high” in more than 40 other states.
While healthy adults typically suffer little more than the sniffles and a cough if they catch RSV, it can hospitalize and potentially kill young kids, even children who are otherwise healthy.
“You yourself might not be seriously at risk for complications, but if you go somewhere and you are sick, you could get someone who is vulnerable really sick,” Langlieb said.
Health officials recommend anyone 6 months and older to get flu shots, in addition to COVID-19 shots and boosters for those who are eligible.
Dr. Jasmine Zapata, chief medical officer for the DHS Bureau of Community Health Promotion, said in a call with reporters Tuesday that she got her flu vaccine and a COVID-19 during a single visit.
In order to protect one another from illness, experts recommend staying home when sick, washing hands or using hand sanitizer, wearing masks when in public, and covering coughs and sneezes.
Reporting from David Wahlberg of Lee Newspapers is included in this article.