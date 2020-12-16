Wisconsin health leaders says they will not require COVID vaccinations, but some employers might

When asked, Wisconsin health officials assured the public there is no plan to require citizens to be vaccinated against COVID-19, although they are encouraging as many as people as possible to get the vaccine once it becomes available.

“The state has no intention of mandating the vaccine,” Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, said Monday.

However, employers could still require their employees to be vaccinated.

Dorit Reiss — a law professor at the University of California, Hastings, who specializes in legal and policy issues related to vaccines — told AARP this week “Employment in the United States is generally ‘at will,’ which means that your employer can set working conditions … Certainly, employers can set health and safety work conditions, with a few limits."

The exceptions include for people who have known allergies to vaccines or those with a "sincerely held" religious belief that prohibits being vaccinated.

