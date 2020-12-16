Wisconsin health leaders says they will not require COVID vaccinations, but some employers might

When asked, Wisconsin health officials assured the public there is no plan to require citizens to be vaccinated against COVID-19, although they are encouraging as many as people as possible to get the vaccine once it becomes available.
“The state has no intention of mandating the vaccine,” Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, said Monday.
Dorit Reiss — a law professor at the University of California, Hastings, who specializes in legal and policy issues related to vaccines — told AARP this week “Employment in the United States is generally ‘at will,’ which means that your employer can set working conditions … Certainly, employers can set health and safety work conditions, with a few limits."
The exceptions include for people who have known allergies to vaccines or those with a "sincerely held" religious belief that prohibits being vaccinated.
Adam does a little bit of everything with the JT, from page editing to covering homelessness to localizing state & national politics. He grew up in Racine County, believes in the Oxford comma and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow
Andre Jedkins indicated on Monday that he intended to plead not guilty by reason of mental defect or disease to two counts of attempted first-degree homicide, stemming from a March 17 incident that included a 5-hour standoff with police.